Mineworx Advances to Pilot Phase Of Its Diesel Catalytic Converter Recycling Plant

/EIN News/ -- SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the “Company” or “Mineworx“) (TSXV: MWX, OTCQB: MWXRF, FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) today announces the engineering and design phase of its pilot plant is near completion, and the procurement of equipment and related components has begun. This is the next step in refining the process to maximize the recovery of platinum group metals (PGM) from diesel catalytic converters.



The assembly of the plant along with initial testing will be at the Mineworx facility in the Vancouver, British Columbia area. Upon completion of this initial testing phase the plant will be moved to Tennessee for further testing in a commercial production environment with its partner Davis Recycling Ltd.

The primary focus will be on “material flow” testing and efficiencies with the final aspects of commercial production readiness to be finalized in Tennessee. The timeline for the projected move to full commercialization in 2021 will be communicated to the marketplace through regular updates and progress reports as specific milestones are achieved.

Management anticipates material flow testing to continue until the later stages Q1 2021. The objective is to finalize the combination of chemistry and process to ensure attractive economic recoveries of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters while doing so in an environmentally friendly process.

Additionally, Mineworx has advised Enviroleach Technologies (ETI) that it will not be proceeding to a final agreement encompassing the use of certain ETI technologies for the recovery of platinum group metals (“PGM”) from catalytic converters. In a February 26, 2020 news release, the respective companies announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI), which was subject to a number of conditions including the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement and license agreement.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth with its partnerships in the E-Waste, Catalytic Converter and mining sectors. The objective is to utilize licensed and proprietary technologies to extract precious metals in an environmentally responsible, sustainable and profitable manner from niche market opportunities.

