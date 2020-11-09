Jordan Jacobs Now Offering Fat Removal Solutions at its MedSpa in NYC

One of the nation’s leading experts at providing natural-looking solutions to enhance individuals’ beauty has expanded her company’s services.

MOUNT KISCO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives for Jordan Jacobs announced today that it is now offering fat removal solutions at its medspa in New York City.

“We’re very excited about this,” said Jordan Jacobs, a world-class expert in advanced facial anatomy, non-surgical rejuvenation, and management.

Fat Removal, according to Jacobs, targets small, stubborn areas of fat that can be permanently eliminated with injections of Kybella, which destroys fat cells and causes them to be expelled from the body.

Jacobs, a registered nurse, who offers clients simple, natural-looking solutions to enhance peoples beauty through a combination of compassion, knowledge, and personal attention, went on to explain that fat removal is deoxycholic acid - a naturally occurring molecule in the body that helps break down and remove fat from stubborn areas such as a double chin, abdomen, arms, and thighs.

“A numbing cream is applied and once injected, within a few weeks the body will permanently expel the fat,” Jacobs revealed, before adding, “This treatment usually requires multiple, regularly scheduled treatments spaced four to six weeks apart to remove the maximal amount of fat, depending upon the severity and area being treated.”

With extensive, highly specialized training by some of the world’s leading aesthetic injectors, including Dr. Raj Acquilla, Dr. David Funt, Dr. Arthur Swift, Dr. Shino Bay Aguilera, Dr. Lara Devgan, Dr. Christian Subbio, Dr. Patan Tapel, Dr. Christopher Surek, and Nurse Practitioner Leslie Fletcher, Jacob’s area of expertise is non-surgical facial rejuvenation using her distinctive injection technique.

Jacobs began her non-surgical aesthetic practice, formerly known as Genuine Aesthetics, in the New York Metropolitan area of Long Island, New York, under the direction of Dr. David Funt.

Now operating the business under her own brand, Jordan Jacobs, she treats clients in offices in New York, New Jersey, Texas, California, and Canada, while training medical practitioners all over the world.

About Jordan Jacobs

Jordan Jacob’s mission is to empower her clients to live with confidence by helping them to achieve their aesthetic goals. Beauty is at its best when it makes a difference, not only in our appearance but in our lives.

