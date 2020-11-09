BVM Celebrating 4 Years of Helping Small Businesses in Texas Rank High on Google

One of the states of Texas’ leading SEO firms has reached a new milestone.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), 80 percent of businesses fail within the first five years of opening its doors. But thanks to hard work, dedication, and a commitment to providing excellent results, representatives with Brazos Valley Marketing (BVM) today announced that it is celebrating four years of helping small businesses in Texas rank high on Google.

“We consider it an honor and privilege to serve our customers over the past four years,” said Dustin Ogle, founder, and owner of BVM, a company that provides Search Engine Optimization (SEO) services to businesses in 11 cities in Texas (Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Frisco, Houston, Lubbock, Plano, San Antonio, Sugar Land, and The Woodlands).

Ogle explained that SEO is important for small businesses because well-optimized sites receive increased traffic over time, which results in more leads and sales. Without SEO, searchers won’t be able to find the small businesses’ website.

SEO, according to Ogle, is no longer about manipulating search algorithms for rankings on the first page. Recent data shows that more than ever before, search engines are on the upward trend towards identifying websites that provide a useful, educational, or entertainment experience, basically to where the users of the site and users of Google are satisfied with real content.

Ogle went on to point out that SEO revolves around numbers and data and the fact that for most industries, there are hundreds of people going online and searching for services, from lawyers and dentists to handymen and contractors.

“From the data we compile, we will work with you to develop a keyword and code optimization strategy for your website,” Ogle said of his American Small Business Championship Award-winning company that’s also now an UpCity-Certified Partner, a marketplace that finds curated professionals that businesses can trust with verified reviews and feedback. “This is a very important stage of the optimization plan because the selected keywords and phrases will be implemented throughout the ongoing online marketing plan. We have done this over the past four years helping businesses rank high on Google. Contact us today - your business could be the next success story with high Google rankings.”

