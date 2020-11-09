Global Photographic Services Market Analysis 2020 Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Photographic Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

Photography services market aims at catering to the desires of its customers. The process of delivering the high quality services in this industry involves capturing, editing, processing and presenting it to its customers. The photography services provided in this industry are mainly in the areas of portrait, fashion, beauty, corporate, advertising, marketing, business, travel, architectural etc.

The global photography services market was USD 32.85 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 43.90 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.23% during the forecast period

The factors leading to the growth of Global Photographic Market during the forecast period will be due to demand from the advertising and marketing industries. The other factors include Portrait photography, corporate portrait, Beauty and fashion, Events and Architecture & Commercial photography.

Company Profiles

Life Touch

Getty Images

Picture People

Dimension Studios

Studio Alice

H Tempest

Visual China Group

Portrait Innovations

Cherry hill programs

Fujifilm Canada

Maxwells photography

DE photos

Dennis Yap Photography

Nice Print Photography

Growth by Region

North America will be the fastest growing market during this forecast period. After North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and others are likely to follow.

Industry Structure and Updates

• September 2017- Amazon opened its first fashion studio called BLINK, in Gurugram, India to facilitate high quality catalogue images to fashion sellers on Amazon India.

• October 2017 – Adobe announced new products, big updates at MAX 2017.

• October 2017 – Adobe introduced new lightroom, CC Cloud photography service integrated cloud-based service enables easy editing, organizing, storing, and sharing of photography from anywhere.



