The Browser Games Market Growth Is Driven By Increasing Involvement Of Gamers Due To COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising involvement of gamers due to the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to positively impact the browser games market in the immediate future. In countries such as the UK and the USA where many employees have been furloughed off work, but are still being paid and do not have anywhere else to spend the money, are turning to online gaming, to get some form of escapism. According to Verizon, overall traffic related to internet gaming has increased 75% since lockdown restrictions were imposed in America. Bungie, a video-game developer, said that average daily user engagement on their RPG game “Destiny 2” is up 10% worldwide and as much as 20% in the markets most affected by the coronavirus. This can be attributed to people being increasingly stuck at home and finding online gaming as an easy way to pass time. In February 2020, the games company Blizzard, the maker of World of Warcraft, issued an apology after the users had to wait for lengthy times in China due to a high influx of players from the country.

The global browser games market growth reached a value of nearly $7,012.9 million in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% to nearly $9,285 million by 2023.

The browser games market consists of sales of browser games and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce browser games that can be played on smartphones, tablets, PCs, and TVs. Online games or browser games refer to games, which are played over the internet. Browser games range from plain text games to games that combine complex graphics and virtual worlds populated simultaneously by several players. These games do not require any client-side software to be installed. They rely solely on the web browser and sometimes on a common plug-in such as Java or Flash.

According to browser games market trends, in-game advertising is gaining momentum in the browser games market due to high viewership. MMORPGs have high user engagement than other genres due to the presence of multiple players and continuous social interactions among the players. In addition, players from major countries in the RPGs market such as China, Japan and Korea do not invest their disposable incomes on these games, and instead their time. Companies in the browser games market producing games are taking steps towards generating auxiliary revenues through dynamic and static advertising. In dynamic in-game advertising, companies purchase real-time locations to advertise within the games and the advertising appears on digital objects such as notes, labels, boards, hoardings, and posters. Static in-game advertising is programmed into the storyline of the game during its design and development. Examples of in-game advertising for MMORPGs include NCSoft’s board advertisement in City of Heroes and Toyota’s billboard advertisement in Anarchy Online.

The global browser games market is segmented by type into pay-to- play, free-to-play, and pay-in-play.

