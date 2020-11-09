Prime Bank launches SimbaPay - International Money Transfer Service

Prime Bank (www.Primebank.co.ke), a leading private bank in Kenya, has partnered with London-based FinTech SimbaPay (www.SimbaPay.com), to launch an instant international money transfer service via the bank’s digital platform PrimeMobi.

Through SimbaPay, Prime Bank customers will now be able to instantly and securely send money directly to bank accounts or mobile wallets across 15 countries in Africa, Europe, and Asia including India, United Kingdom, China (WeChat Pay), Germany, Uganda among others.

Commenting on the partnership, SimbaPay’s Head of Operations Victor Karanja noted that the service will provide a seamless platform for Prime Bank’s customer base to send money abroad at the click of a button.

“Businesses as well as Kenyans and expatriates with friends and family abroad send over $18 Billion to other African countries, Asia and Europe annually with several billion Kenya Shillings going through the Simbapay network. Therefore, this service will offer Prime Bank’s customers a world-class fully digital International Money Transfer service” added Mr. Karanja.

Prime Bank’s Director for Business Development, Vijay Kantaria said the tier 2 lender has embarked on investment in technology through partnering with various FinTechs to accelerate its digital integration plan.

“Through our digital platforms, we aim to make available a one stop solution to our customers in terms of funds transfer and with the inclusion of SimbaPay, our customers will now send money to friends and family across the world at the comfort of their mobile phones,” added Mr. Kantaria.

To access the service, customers will need to login to the bank’s mobile banking app - PrimeMobi, then click on International Money Transfer icon on the homescreen. After confirming the amount to be sent, the sender’s bank account will be debited and money credited to the beneficiary instantly.

Transfers can also be sent from M-Pesa using a dedicated SimbaPay @ Prime Bank pay bill number.

Media Contact: SimbaPay: Jacqueline Katana Global Partnerships (Africa) Email: info@SimbaPay.com Tel: +44 20 3137 8517 Address: SimbaPay, Old St, London EC1V 9EY, United Kingdom

Prime Bank Connie Kirika Manager - Marketing Email: connie.kirika@primebank.co.ke Tel: +254 111 004 180 Address: P. O. BOX 43825-00100, Nairobi, Kenya

About SimbaPay: SimbaPay (www.SimbaPay.com) is an award winning (https://bit.ly/3kafRcw) FinTech (financial technology) firm that provides a digital international money transfers service to banks and mobile money companies (https://bit.ly/3pbh5b6) in Africa.

The SimbaPay product often requires little or no technical integration for rollout by financial institutions.

SimbaPay’s solution for financial institutions was awarded “B2B Solution Winner 2018” at RemTECH, the largest remittance tech event globally. The business was also recently featured on TechCrunch, the world’s leading technology publication.

The company is headquartered in London and can be found online at www.SimbaPay.com.

Blog Article: https://bit.ly/3eCa1PW

About Prime Bank Limited Prime Bank Ltd (www.Primebank.co.ke) is one of the leading private banks in Kenya and was founded in 1992. Serving its customers for over 25 years, with a network of 21 branches, Prime Bank has the expertise to deliver flexible, efficient and personalized services.

The Bank has business interests in other African countries such as Malawi, Botswana, Mozambique, Zambia, and in Zimbabwe where it recently acquired Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe through its associate bank First Capital Bank.

For more details about the Bank, please visit our website: www.Primebank.co.ke