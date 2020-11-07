DLNR NEWS RELEASE: Virtual North Shore Community Wildfire Protection Meeting

Newsroom Posted on Nov 7, 2020 in Latest News

(O‘ahu) – The first step toward a community proactively protecting itself from wildfire is the development of a wildfire protection plan. People on O‘ahu’s North Shore have an opportunity on

November 14 to attend a virtual workshop to begin the development of a North Shore Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP).

The Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO), in partnership with the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), Honolulu Fire Department (HFD), University of Hawai‘i Cooperative Extension Wildland Fire Program and the North Shore Community Land Trust, will hold the virtual workshop on Saturday November 14, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

The virtual session will provide an overview of wildfire drivers and impacts on O‘ahu’s North Shore and facilitate interactive activities to discuss wildfire concerns. Participants will collaboratively

develop a list of recommended wildfire preparedness actions and projects.

CWPPs are planning tools used across the country to bring fire and forestry professionals and interested people from neighborhoods and relevant sectors together. Together, they learn, share, and plan toward greater wildfire awareness and safety for their areas or communities.

Wildfire protection plans assist communities to identify and prioritize areas for hazardous fuel reduction treatments; assess values at risk such as wildlife habitat, other natural resources, recreation and scenic values and economic issues.

DOFAW Administrator David Smith commented, “It’s a cooperative effort with input from community members, firefighting agencies like DOFAW and HFD, businesses, and interested organizations. These plans are becoming increasingly important because wildfire is an issue that crosses jurisdictions and sectors and impacts natural resources and residential neighborhoods from summit to sea.”

“A CWPP is a kakou thing. Planning and preparing for a wildfire is the responsibility of not just the first responders but the community as a whole. When we all work together, we are a sum greater than our parts,” said Mike Walker DOFAW’s State Fire Manager.

North Shore Community Land Trust (NSCLT) Executive Director Adam Borrello embraces that idea, stating, “NSCLT is pleased there will be a chance for community members to learn more about wildfire and participate in developing a collaborative action plan to increase the safety of our lands, waters and communities.”

Elizabeth Pickett, HWMO Co-Executive Director points out that a CWPP isn’t just another

government study, but rather catalyzes and supports action by all who care. “A CWPP is a short and simple document outlining risks to a community and projects that can reduce these risks. Because all partners across O‘ahu who deal with wildfires are concerned about the increasing fire threat to the North Shore and all of Hawai‘i. Our drought conditions recently, illustrate how important it is to collaborate on wildfire action priorities.”

For more information contact: [email protected]

To register for the virtual workshop: hawaiiwildfire.org & click on North Shore Workshop

Registration

# # #

Media Contacts:

Dan Dennison

DLNR Senior Communications Manager

(808) 587-0396

[email protected]

Elizabeth Pickett

HWMO Co-Executive Director

(808) 885-0900