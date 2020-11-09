California Celebrates National Apprenticeship Week November 9 – 13

For Immediate Release November 9, 2020 Communications@labor.ca.gov

Sacramento – Governor Gavin Newsom released a commemorative letter marking “Apprenticeship Week” in California.

“California for All means building an economy where every worker, regardless of race, gender, zip code, industry, or circumstance at birth, can get a good job and the skills to do that job,” said California’s Labor Secretary Julie A. Su. “As we rebuild our economy, we want to ensure a more equitable recovery with family-sustaining wages. Apprenticeships create career paths to long-term good quality jobs.”

During this week, the Labor and Workforce Development Agency will lead an online celebration of California apprentices demonstrating the benefits of apprenticeship training programs for both employers and workers. Apprenticeship Week will culminate in a series of conversations highlighting apprenticeships tied to a more equitable economy:

Thursday, November 12:

11 – 12:30 pm: PAVING THE HIGH ROAD TO A RESILIENT ECONOMY: PAVING THE HIGH ROAD TO A RESILIENT ECONOMY: A Virtual Forum hosted by the California Workforce Development Board 2 – 3 pm: APPRENTICESHIP STORIES AND VOICES: Round Table with Secretary Su and Apprentices to be broadcast to the APPRENTICESHIP STORIES AND VOICES: Round Table with Secretary Su and Apprentices to be broadcast to the LWDA YouTube Channel. 3:30 – 4 pm: Signing ceremony at a new public-private registered high school apprenticeship program in California that will allow students to gain critical skills in information technology, financial services, healthcare, and other non-traditional apprenticeship industries. Organized by the Signing ceremony at a new public-private registered high school apprenticeship program in California that will allow students to gain critical skills in information technology, financial services, healthcare, and other non-traditional apprenticeship industries. Organized by the Division of Apprenticeship Standards



Stories and information about apprenticeships will roll out each day via the California Workforce Development Board’s email list, Department of Industrial Relation’s Twitter, and the Labor and Workforce Development Agency’s Facebook | Twitter | Instagram.

California’s Apprenticeship week is a part of the National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) 2020 Celebration, taking place the same week.

####