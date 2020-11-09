Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 8 November 2020, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,872,744) deaths, (45,145), and recoveries (1,581,454) by region:
Central (61,418 cases; 1,156 deaths; 55,446 recoveries): Burundi (612; 1; 511), Cameroon (22,342; 429; 21,151), CAR (4,875; 62; 1,934), Chad (1,543; 99; 1,365), Congo (5,379; 92; 4,891), DRC (11,591; 319; 10,838), Equatorial Guinea (5,092; 83; 4,968), Gabon (9,022; 55; 8,878), Sao Tome & Principe (962; 16; 910)
Eastern (227,583; 4,456; 152,728): Comoros (563; 7; 532), Djibouti (5,608; 61; 5,486), Eritrea (491; 0; 438), Ethiopia (99,201; 1,518; 58,948), Kenya (62,488; 1,111; 41,931), Madagascar (17,223; 249; 16,516**), Mauritius (452; 10; 416), Rwanda (5,213; 36; 4,953), Seychelles (158; 0; 155), Somalia (4,229; 107; 3,247), South sudan (2,955; 59; 2,673), Sudan (14,090; 1,115; 9,484), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (14,403; 132; 7,771)
Northern (568,027; 15,477; 442,582): Algeria (61,392; 2,035; 41,760), Egypt (108,962; 6,355; 100,239), Libya (68,117; 929; 40,119), Mauritania (7,800; 165; 7,466), Morocco (252,185; 4,197; 205, 556), Tunisia (69,543; 1,794; 47,416), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)
Southern (822,179; 21,296; 749,136): Angola (12,335; 303; 5,647), Botswana (7,835; 27; 5,534), Eswatini (5,989; 117; 5,719), Lesotho (1,967; 44; 1,024), Malawi (5,948; 184; 5,346), Mozambique (13,577; 99; 11,581), Namibia (13,170; 133; 11,602), South Africa (735,906; 19,789; 678,738), Zambia (16,954; 349; 15,950), Zimbabwe (8,498; 251; 7,995)
Western (193,537, 2,790; 181,562): Benin (2,745, 43; 2,466), Burkina Faso (2,565; 67; 2,370), cape verde (9,291; 100; 8,431), Cöte d'Ivoire (20,813; 126; 20,489), Gambia (3,684; 121; 3,533), Ghana (48,904; 320; 47,611), Guinea (12,400; 73; 10,780), Guinea-Bissau (2,413; 41; 1,848), Liberia (1,442; 82; 1,310), Mali (3,676; 137; 2,822), Niger (1,242; 69; 1,143), Nigeria (63,790; 1,154; 59,884), Senegal (15,708; 326; 15,336), Sierra Leone (2,381; 74; 1,812), Togo (2,483; 57; 1,727)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).