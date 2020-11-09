Global Intelligent Agriculture Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2026
New Study Reports “Intelligent Agriculture Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026” has been Added on WiseGuyReports.
Report Summary:-
The Global Intelligent Agriculture Market Report 2020-2026 (Forecast Period) Offers An In-Depth Study Of Market Growth Factors, Future Evaluation, Country-Level Analysis, Intelligent Agriculture Market Distribution, And Competitive Landscape Study Of Significant Industry Players. Every Segment Of The Global Intelligent Agriculture Market Is Extensively Assessed In The Research Report. The Segment Analysis Offers Critical Opportunities Available In The Global Intelligent Agriculture Market Through Leading Segments. The Regional Study Of The Global Intelligent Agriculture Market Helps Readers To Attain A Thorough Understanding Of The Developments Of The Different Geographic Markets In Recent Years And Also Going Forth. In Addition, The Report Provides A Comprehensive Overview Of The Vital Dynamics Of The Global Intelligent Agriculture Market, Including Market Influence And Market Effect Factors, Drivers, Threats, Constraints, Trends, And Prospects. The Research Study Also Contains Other Forms Of Analysis, Such As Qualitative And Quantitative.
Global Intelligent Agriculture Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Intelligent Agriculture market include:
AeroFarms
Gotham Greens
Plenty (Bright Farms)
Lufa Farms
Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture
Green Sense Farms
Garden Fresh Farms
Mirai
Sky Vegetables
TruLeaf
Urban Crops
Sky Greens
GreenLand
Scatil
Jingpeng
Metropolis Farms
Plantagon
Spread
Sanan Sino Science
Nongzhong Wulian
Vertical Harvest
Infinite Harvest
FarmedHere
Market Dynamics:-
The report also examines the several volume trends, the pricing history, and the market value in addition to understanding the key dynamics of the Intelligent Agriculture market. Several future growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities are also analyzed to obtain a better view of the industry.
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Intelligent Agriculture market is segmented into
Hydroponics
Aeroponics
Others
Segment by Application
Vegetable Cultivation
Fruit Planting
Others
Global Intelligent Agriculture Market: Regional Analysis
The Intelligent Agriculture market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Intelligent Agriculture market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Major Key Points from Table of Content:
1 Intelligent Agriculture Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Intelligent Agriculture
1.2 Intelligent Agriculture Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Intelligent Agriculture Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Hydroponics
1.2.3 Aeroponics
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Intelligent Agriculture Segment by Application
1.3.1 Intelligent Agriculture Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Vegetable Cultivation
1.3.3 Fruit Planting
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Intelligent Agriculture Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
……
6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Intelligent Agriculture Business
6.1 AeroFarms
6.1.1 Corporation Information
6.1.2 AeroFarms Description, Business Overview
6.1.3 AeroFarms Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
6.1.4 AeroFarms Products Offered
6.1.5 AeroFarms Recent Development
6.2 Gotham Greens
6.2.1 Gotham Greens Corporation Information
6.2.2 Gotham Greens Description, Business Overview
6.2.3 Gotham Greens Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
6.2.4 Gotham Greens Products Offered
6.2.5 Gotham Greens Recent Development
6.3 Plenty (Bright Farms)
6.3.1 Plenty (Bright Farms) Corporation Information
6.3.2 Plenty (Bright Farms) Description, Business Overview
6.3.3 Plenty (Bright Farms) Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
6.3.4 Plenty (Bright Farms) Products Offered
6.3.5 Plenty (Bright Farms) Recent Development
6.4 Lufa Farms
6.4.1 Lufa Farms Corporation Information
6.4.2 Lufa Farms Description, Business Overview
6.4.3 Lufa Farms Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
6.4.4 Lufa Farms Products Offered
6.4.5 Lufa Farms Recent Development
6.5 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture
6.5.1 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Corporation Information
6.5.2 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Description, Business Overview
6.5.3 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
6.5.4 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Products Offered
6.5.5 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Recent Development
6.6 Green Sense Farms
6.6.1 Green Sense Farms Corporation Information
6.6.2 Green Sense Farms Description, Business Overview
6.6.3 Green Sense Farms Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
6.6.4 Green Sense Farms Products Offered
6.6.5 Green Sense Farms Recent Development
6.7 Garden Fresh Farms
6.6.1 Garden Fresh Farms Corporation Information
6.6.2 Garden Fresh Farms Description, Business Overview
6.6.3 Garden Fresh Farms Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
6.4.4 Garden Fresh Farms Products Offered
6.7.5 Garden Fresh Farms Recent Development
6.8 Mirai
6.8.1 Mirai Corporation Information
6.8.2 Mirai Description, Business Overview
6.8.3 Mirai Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
6.8.4 Mirai Products Offered
6.8.5 Mirai Recent Development
6.9 Sky Vegetables
6.10 TruLeaf
Continued…..
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
