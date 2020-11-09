What to keep in mind when starting a face mask business - Becoming mask Supplier/Distributor

Dony Garment Company along with other Vietnamese enterprises donated medical supplies to the US Premium COVID Face Mask (Washable, Reusable) Ready for Wholesale, Bulk & Branded (Custom Logo / Label / OEM - ODM) DONY MASK - premium antibacterial cloth face mask (washable, reusable) with CE, FDA, TUV Reach, DGA Certification

Obeying certain rules when trading in masks is very important, so let’s have a look at what to keep in mind when starting a face mask business.

Dony Masks have exclusive Distributors in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE and are promoting distribution cooperation in the US market.” — Mr. Henry Pham, CEO of DONY Garment Company

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, November 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the context of COVID-19 these days, wearing masks is a must to protect yourself and the community as a whole. Taking advantage of the situation, many opportunists have gone about selling masks of low quality, which offers no shield against COVID 19.For this reason, while going through the short interview below with Dony Garment - a reputable fabric/cloth face mask manufacturer in Vietnam - to know what to keep in mind when starting a mask business.What to keep in mind when starting a face mask businessQ: Suppose that I am thinking of running a mask business from the get-go, are there any requirements to meet?A: There are some legal steps to follow, but you have to pay attention to two rules:Pick a name that does not match any existing business.Obtain necessary permits and licensesCompulsory permits include General business license, Federal and state tax identification number, Sales tax permit, Zoning permit, Professional/occupational licenses, environmental permits, Sign permit, Special state licenses, Special federal licenses, and permits.Licenses applying to face masks include CE certification, TUV REACH, FDA certification, Intertek...Q: Is there any highly recommended brand I should go for?A: You can refer to the Dony Mask brand produced by Dony Garment.The mask consists of 3 layers, each of which serves a different function.Specifically, the outer layer is made of breathable fabric, 100% water-resistant, anti-droplet, and UV-protective.The middle layer is a filter bowl usually used in medical masks - made from 100% polypropylene, providing good filtration. What is more, this layer makes your mask breathable, washable, and reusable for many times, which is not the case with typical medical ones.The third layer is made from nano fabric and offers 99% antibacterial efficiency. In addition, this kind of material is soft and airy so that it can directly touch your face without causing an allergy.It’s a breathable design.Because of that highlight, Dony Mask has shipped to fastidious countries such as Europe, America, Singapore, Jordan, France, UK, Germany, Canada, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, Macao, Japan.Q: Do manufacturers follow any specific procedures to increase the quality of the mask?A: Yes. The Dony mask is first packaged, sealed, then disinfected, then without human intervention.Products are sealed with a superheater keeping them in 100% new condition (seals are completely damaged when they are opened.)All Dony Mask products are sterilized by E.O. gas before reaching consumers, to ensure that the mask products are free from virus and bacteria.Q: Do Dony masks flaunt any other highlights?A: There are many, but I want to talk about the predominant ones. Firstly, the packaging is made from primary plastics, which conform to the strictest rules of the Ministry of Health despite unattractive appearance.Furthermore, our customers request instant (wash-free) ready-to-use functionality right after opening the package, making the product user-friendly and easy to use for customers.Last but not least, the elastic cord is designed to expand by 270% of its original length, bringing a comfy experience. Regardless of your age, your ears will not have to suffer when you wear the mask for a long time.Dony Mask has Exclusive Distributors in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE.Q: What certifications has the product received so far?A: Dony received FDA and CE certifications to be imported into the US and European markets. It is also eligible for the 9001:2015 certification which proves masks of decent quality in general.Intertek tested it on many criteria, and the results were surprising: 100 point water resistance, 99,9% antibacterial efficiency after 30 washes, 99,95% UV protection, etc.Most importantly, Dony got the DGA certification from the Department of Defense of France because of its ability to protect users from COVID-19 up to 99%.Of course, the product received many more certifications from prestigious authorities and institutions, and above are just a few to name.Q: So it is a foregone conclusion that Dony has received huge success?A: Exactly. Dony Mask is one of the few qualified reusable mask brands to be used in the United States after numerous tests of reliability and quality.Best of all, it has been imported to English speaking countries, Portugal, Korea, Japan, Spain, France, China, Russia, Arabic, Germany, Italy, etc.The Dony Mask offers unbelievable protection from COVID-19 and other viruses, and it is very comfortable to wear. We know health professionals are going to embrace this product because of the many benefits associated with it and because this mask is affordableQ: Are the face mask manufacturers in charge of any inaccuracies?A: They do. We are fully responsible if the masks are not thoroughly sterilized. Customers also get a 100% money-back guarantee if the delivery is not on time and of good quality as advertised.You can watch the video below to have a more thorough understanding of Dony masks: http://youtube.com/watch?v=fmcXNj569lA We’ve had requests to lower our wholesale price by cutting corners on QC and in-package sterilization, and we’ve refused to honor each of those requests. We produce the best mass-market face mask available today, and we will continue to do so.Dony Mask is promoting its face mask distribution partners in US states such as California, Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, New Jersey, Virginia, Washington, Arizona, Massachusetts, Tennessee. , Indiana, Missouri, Maryland, Wisconsin, Colorado, Minnesota, South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana, Kentucky, Oregon, Oklahoma, Connecticut, Iowa, Utah, Arkansas because the US market is very interested in good quality, price masks affordable and easy to transport import.ConclusionAfter reading the interview, you should know what to keep in mind when trading in face masks as well as what makes a standard mask by now. To summarize, masks of decent quality for distributing to the community should be able to obtain CE, FDA, TUV REACH certifications.

DONY MASK – Premium Antibacterial Cloth Mask (Washable, Reusable) - CE, FDA, TUV Reach, Intertek Global, DGA Certification