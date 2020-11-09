Cytovance Biologics Announces Bin Zhang as Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytovance® Biologics, a leading biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) of mammalian and microbial biologics, announces the appointment of Mr. Bin Zhang as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Zhang served two months as Interim CEO before this formal appointment by the board to CEO. Mr. Zhang will report to Mr. Li Li, founder and Chairman of the Board for Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd (Hepalink). and member of the Board for Cytovance.



Mr. Zhang has been with Cytovance as a member of the Board of Directors since 2018. In this role as CEO, he will provide oversight in the implementation of the company’s business strategies in the innovative drug development and contract manufacturing market.

“It is an honor to work with the talented Cytovance team more closely than my board member role,” said Bin Zhang. “Cytovance has made tremendous progress since the Hepalink acquisition in 2015. With the trust of our clients, the hard work of all Cytovance staff and the additional investment made by Hepalink after the acquisition, we have strengthened our core services in both capacity and scope and entered into commercial stage manufacture. The board of Cytovance and Hepalink are both committed to make additional investments in Cytovance to better serve our clients and ultimately to bring well-being to patients around the world.”

Mr. Zhang will continue to serve as the financial controller for Hepalink. where his primary responsibilities include participating in decision-marking in respect of business operation strategies and overseeing the business strategy and financial activities of Hepalink. He holds a Master of Business Administration and serves on the board of other subsidiaries with in Hepalink.

About Cytovance® Biologics

Cytovance® Biologics is a leading biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) that excels in the rapid and cost-effective development and manufacture of large molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) from both mammalian cell culture and microbial fermentation such as monoclonal antibodies, fragment antibodies, bispecifics, enzymes, fusion proteins, vaccines and other biological products including plasmid DNA and cell-based therapeutics. In addition to its clinical and commercial CGMP API manufacturing services, Cytovance offers well-integrated development services supporting the entire product lifecycle including cell line development, cell banking, microbial strain development, process and analytical development, and process characterization. A centralized, responsive program management team coordinates all critical chemistry manufacturing and controls (CMC) activities for each client program around raw materials management, QC testing, ICH stability studies, and regulatory support. Our 140,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facilities in Oklahoma City are designed to meet U.S., EU, and other global regulatory standards.

Cytovance offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and CGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics; from early-stage pre-clinical development to commercial production, for both mammalian and microbial. Further information can be found at www.cytovance.com .