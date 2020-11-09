Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- Montrouge, France, November 9, 2020
DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences. At each conference, Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat.

Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference, November 9-12.
The fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 12:30PM ET.

Stifel Healthcare Conference, November 16.
The fireside chat will take place on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 8AM ET.  

Evercore HealthconX, December 1-3.
The fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 12:35PM ET.  

A live webcast of the fireside chats will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website:
https://www.dbv-technologies.com/investor-relations/

A replay of the presentations will also be available on DBV’s website after the event.

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin™ is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, DBV’s method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV’s food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin™ Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and offices in Bagneux, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ and New York, NY. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Investor Relations Contact
Anne Pollak
+ 1 (857) 529-2363
anne.pollak@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
+ 1 (646) 842-2393
angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

