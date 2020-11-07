Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
COVID-19 Update for New York

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

 

"Cases are increasing across the country and the globe -- and there are several warning flags in New York. The challenge for our state has been to manage the increase and try to ensure the spikes in other states don't impact us too much," Governor Cuomo said. "We manage the increase by deploying the most aggressive testing in the country and our micro-cluster strategy - when we identify a small spread, we increase enforcement and restrictions in a targeted way. As we head into winter months, it's going to take the work of all New Yorkers to ensure we don't go back to where we were this spring - I understand COVID fatigue is real, but it's on all of us to stay vigilant and wear our masks, wash our hands, remain socially distant and stay New York Tough."

     

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.22 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.01 percent. Within the focus areas, 13,488 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 569 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 149,803 test results were reported, yielding 3,018 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below.

 

FOCUS ZONE

10/18- 10/24 % Positive

10/25- 10/31 % Positive

Current 7-day rolling average

Day Prior

(11/5) %

Positive

Yesterday

(11/6) %

Positive

Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive

4.15%

4.78%

3.26%

2.93%

4.64%

Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive

2.40%

2.65%

2.82%

3.20%

3.17%

Rockland orange-zone focus area % positive

3.65%

4.08%

3.07%

2.65%

2.49%

Orange yellow-zone focus area % positive

2.64%

2.37%

2.47%

8.28%

1.04%

Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive

6.39%

6.00%

4.03%

4.15%

3.52%

Steuben yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.42%

4.99%

4.11%

1.75%

3.63%

Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive

8.36%

5.52%

6.92%

7.33%

6.29%

Westchester yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.25%

6.23%

7.89%

4.39%

8.00%

All focus area statewide % positive

3.58%

3.57%

3.40%

3.33%

4.22%

Statewide % positive with all focus areas included

1.31%

1.54%

1.93%

1.99%

2.19%

Statewide % positive without all focus areas included

1.06%

1.34%

1.68%

1.84%

2.01%

 

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 1,381 (+60)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 213
  • Hospital Counties - 43
  • Number ICU - 308 (+23)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 138 (+9)
  • Total Discharges - 80,494 (+126)
  • Deaths - 18
  • Total Deaths - 25,928

    

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

REGION

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

Capital Region

1.3%

1.7%

1.7%

Central New York

2.1%

2.5%

2.6%

Finger Lakes

3.7%

3.2%

3.2%

Long Island

2.0%

1.9%

2.5%

Mid-Hudson

2.4%

2.5%

2.5%

Mohawk Valley

0.8%

1.2%

1.5%

New York City

1.6%

1.9%

1.8%

North Country

0.6%

1.4%

1.6%

Southern Tier

1.1%

1.0%

1.2%

Western New York

3.3%

3.3%

4.3%

 

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

BOROUGH

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

Bronx

1.9%

2.2%

2.0%

Brooklyn

1.7%

2.0%

1.8%

Manhattan

1.2%

1.0%

1.3%

Queens

1.6%

2.0%

2.1%

Staten Island

3.0%

3.5%

3.0%

 

Of the 525,608 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

  

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

4,024

82

Allegany

455

41

Broome

3,982

55

Cattaraugus

599

8

Cayuga

518

22

Chautauqua

1,103

9

Chemung

2,096

50

Chenango

455

6

Clinton

297

5

Columbia

789

7

Cortland

633

11

Delaware

227

5

Dutchess

5,739

29

Erie

14,717

379

Essex

216

3

Franklin

127

13

Fulton

372

0

Genesee

465

15

Greene

552

25

Hamilton

19

0

Herkimer

443

9

Jefferson

262

2

Lewis

173

2

Livingston

402

9

Madison

643

16

Monroe

8,616

218

Montgomery

295

3

Nassau

51,418

254

Niagara

2,313

39

NYC

269,828

1,165

Oneida

3,039

46

Onondaga

6,396

139

Ontario

794

16

Orange

14,301

80

Orleans

434

5

Oswego

734

23

Otsego

442

2

Putnam

1,937

16

Rensselaer

1,184

9

Rockland

18,854

98

Saratoga

1,520

17

Schenectady

1,701

14

Schoharie

121

1

Schuyler

178

6

Seneca

171

4

St. Lawrence

471

10

Steuben

1,200

24

Suffolk

50,469

259

Sullivan

1,891

9

Tioga

823

31

Tompkins

690

12

Ulster

2,607

8

Warren

480

5

Washington

380

3

Wayne

655

16

Westchester

41,954

234

Wyoming

243

13

Yates

161

5

 

 

Yesterday, 18 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,928. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

  

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany

1

Allegany

1

Broome

1

Erie

3

Kings

4

Livingston

1

Nassau

1

Oneida

1

Schenectady

1

Tioga

1

Wayne

2

Westchester

1

