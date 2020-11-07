COVID-19 Update for New York

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Cases are increasing across the country and the globe -- and there are several warning flags in New York. The challenge for our state has been to manage the increase and try to ensure the spikes in other states don't impact us too much," Governor Cuomo said. "We manage the increase by deploying the most aggressive testing in the country and our micro-cluster strategy - when we identify a small spread, we increase enforcement and restrictions in a targeted way. As we head into winter months, it's going to take the work of all New Yorkers to ensure we don't go back to where we were this spring - I understand COVID fatigue is real, but it's on all of us to stay vigilant and wear our masks, wash our hands, remain socially distant and stay New York Tough."

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.22 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.01 percent. Within the focus areas, 13,488 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 569 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 149,803 test results were reported, yielding 3,018 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below.

FOCUS ZONE 10/18- 10/24 % Positive 10/25- 10/31 % Positive Current 7-day rolling average Day Prior (11/5) % Positive Yesterday (11/6) % Positive Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive 4.15% 4.78% 3.26% 2.93% 4.64% Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.40% 2.65% 2.82% 3.20% 3.17% Rockland orange-zone focus area % positive 3.65% 4.08% 3.07% 2.65% 2.49% Orange yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.64% 2.37% 2.47% 8.28% 1.04% Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive 6.39% 6.00% 4.03% 4.15% 3.52% Steuben yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.42% 4.99% 4.11% 1.75% 3.63% Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive 8.36% 5.52% 6.92% 7.33% 6.29% Westchester yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.25% 6.23% 7.89% 4.39% 8.00% All focus area statewide % positive 3.58% 3.57% 3.40% 3.33% 4.22% Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 1.31% 1.54% 1.93% 1.99% 2.19% Statewide % positive without all focus areas included 1.06% 1.34% 1.68% 1.84% 2.01%

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 1,381 (+60)

Patients Newly Admitted - 213

Hospital Counties - 43

Number ICU - 308 (+23)

Number ICU with Intubation - 138 (+9)

Total Discharges - 80,494 (+126)

Deaths - 18

Total Deaths - 25,928

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 1.3% 1.7% 1.7% Central New York 2.1% 2.5% 2.6% Finger Lakes 3.7% 3.2% 3.2% Long Island 2.0% 1.9% 2.5% Mid-Hudson 2.4% 2.5% 2.5% Mohawk Valley 0.8% 1.2% 1.5% New York City 1.6% 1.9% 1.8% North Country 0.6% 1.4% 1.6% Southern Tier 1.1% 1.0% 1.2% Western New York 3.3% 3.3% 4.3%

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Bronx 1.9% 2.2% 2.0% Brooklyn 1.7% 2.0% 1.8% Manhattan 1.2% 1.0% 1.3% Queens 1.6% 2.0% 2.1% Staten Island 3.0% 3.5% 3.0%

Of the 525,608 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 4,024 82 Allegany 455 41 Broome 3,982 55 Cattaraugus 599 8 Cayuga 518 22 Chautauqua 1,103 9 Chemung 2,096 50 Chenango 455 6 Clinton 297 5 Columbia 789 7 Cortland 633 11 Delaware 227 5 Dutchess 5,739 29 Erie 14,717 379 Essex 216 3 Franklin 127 13 Fulton 372 0 Genesee 465 15 Greene 552 25 Hamilton 19 0 Herkimer 443 9 Jefferson 262 2 Lewis 173 2 Livingston 402 9 Madison 643 16 Monroe 8,616 218 Montgomery 295 3 Nassau 51,418 254 Niagara 2,313 39 NYC 269,828 1,165 Oneida 3,039 46 Onondaga 6,396 139 Ontario 794 16 Orange 14,301 80 Orleans 434 5 Oswego 734 23 Otsego 442 2 Putnam 1,937 16 Rensselaer 1,184 9 Rockland 18,854 98 Saratoga 1,520 17 Schenectady 1,701 14 Schoharie 121 1 Schuyler 178 6 Seneca 171 4 St. Lawrence 471 10 Steuben 1,200 24 Suffolk 50,469 259 Sullivan 1,891 9 Tioga 823 31 Tompkins 690 12 Ulster 2,607 8 Warren 480 5 Washington 380 3 Wayne 655 16 Westchester 41,954 234 Wyoming 243 13 Yates 161 5

Yesterday, 18 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,928. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: