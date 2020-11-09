Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
How the pandemic is impacting Wisconsin manufacturers’ supply chains

Among the many challenges posed by COVID-19, the pandemic has disrupted supply chains, in some cases making it difficult for Wisconsin manufacturers to get the parts they need for their products. WEDC’s newly published Reshoring Report compiles research about how companies throughout the U.S. are responding to these challenges, including bringing their supply chains closer to home. This trend may ultimately create new opportunities for companies in Wisconsin’s manufacturing supply chain as they are able to supply parts to companies that previously obtained them from overseas sources. Learn more and get connected with resources to help manufacturers weather the pandemic.

