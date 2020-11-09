Rutland Barracks/ Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B404371

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On November 8, 2020, at approximately 1846 hours

STREET: US RT 7

TOWN: Rutland Town, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Seward Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Janet Salotti Page

AGE: 53

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Escape

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to hood, passenger fender, and windshield.

INJURIES: None Reported.

HOSPITAL: N/A

PEDESTRIAN #1(deceased): Nicole Roberson

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On November 8, 2020, at approximately 1846 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Through investigation it was determined that Operator #1 (Salotti Page) was operating vehicle #1, traveling north on US RT 7 in the Town of Rutland near the Days Inn, when she struck Roberson crossing US RT 7. Roberson was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Pending further investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Nevison with the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.