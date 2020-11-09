Rutland Barracks/ Fatal Crash
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B404371
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On November 8, 2020, at approximately 1846 hours
STREET: US RT 7
TOWN: Rutland Town, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Seward Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Janet Salotti Page
AGE: 53
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Escape
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to hood, passenger fender, and windshield.
INJURIES: None Reported.
HOSPITAL: N/A
PEDESTRIAN #1(deceased): Nicole Roberson
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On November 8, 2020, at approximately 1846 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
Through investigation it was determined that Operator #1 (Salotti Page) was operating vehicle #1, traveling north on US RT 7 in the Town of Rutland near the Days Inn, when she struck Roberson crossing US RT 7. Roberson was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Pending further investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Nevison with the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.