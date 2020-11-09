Notice regarding the Distribution of Retained Earnings (Interim Dividend, Increase) and Revision of Dividend Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE1: 3774) announces that IIJ’s Board of Directors today resolved upon the interim dividend to be paid from retained earnings to shareholders on the record date of September 30, 2020 and IIJ revised its year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, as indicated below.



1. Details of Interim Dividend



Resolved Interim Dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 Latest Forecast

(disclosed on May 14, 2020) Interim Dividend for the previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 Record date September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Dividend per common share JPY20.50 JPY17.00 JPY13.50 Amount of dividend JPY925 million - JPY609 million Date of payment December 4, 2020 - December 6, 2019 Resource of dividend Retained earnings - Retained earnings

2. Revised Forecast of Year-end Dividend



Revised Forecast of Year-end Dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 Latest Forecast

(disclosed on May 14, 2020) Year-end Dividend for the previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 Record date March 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Dividend per common share JPY10.25 (*) JPY17.00 JPY13.50

(*) IIJ plans a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one, effective from January 1, 2021. The above written revised forecast of year-end dividend per share is the amount after the stock split. Regarding the pre-split amount, revised forecast of year-end dividend is JPY20.50 per share.

3. Reason



IIJ’s basic policy for the return to shareholders is to maintain stable and continuous dividends to shareholders while giving full consideration to securing its funds to strengthen its financial position and to prepare for its operation and business development. Considering this basic policy and financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2020, IIJ decided to pay JPY20.50 per common share as interim dividend, which increased by JPY7.00 compared to interim dividend for the previous fiscal year and by JPY3.50 compared to the latest forecast.



Regarding year-end dividend forecast, considering earnings forecast announced today in the press release titled “Notice Regarding the Differences between Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, and Upward Revision of the Full-Year Financial Targets for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021,” IIJ revised year-end dividend target to JPY20.50 per common share (the amount before the stock split), which increased by JPY7.00 compared to year-end dividend for the previous fiscal year and increased by JPY3.50 compared to the latest forecast. The revised forecast of year-end and annual dividend after the stock split are JPY10.25 and JPY30.75, respectively.

