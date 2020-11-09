Notice Regarding the Differences between Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, and Upward Revision of the Full-Year Financial Targets for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE1: 3774) announced large differences between financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 and revision of the full year financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021).



1. Differences between Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 (We disclose this information in the form defined and required by the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Revenues Operating Profit Profit before Tax Profit for the period

attributable to

owners of the parent Basic earnings per

share JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions JPY For the six months

ended September 30,

2019 (A) 99,220 3,352 3,043 1,756 38.96 For the six months

ended September 30,

2020 (B) 101,665 5,239 4,466 2,770 61.43 Change (B-A) 2,445 1,887 1,423 1,014 -- Change (%) 2.5 56.3 46.7 57.7 --

2. Revision for the Consolidated Financial Targets for FY2020 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Revenues Operating Profit Profit before Tax Profit for the year

attributable to

owners of the parent Basic earnings per

share JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions JPY Previous Target (A) 210,000 8,700 8,000 5,000 55.45 (*) New Target (B) 212,000 11,300 10,000 6,100 67.63 (*) Change (B-A) 2,000 2,600 2,000 1,100 -- Change (%) 1.0 29.9 25.0 22.0 -- < Reference >

FY2019 Results

(From April 1, 2019

to March 31, 2020) 204,474 8,225 7,159 4,007 88.88

(*) IIJ plans a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one effective from January 1, 2021. The above written targets of basic earnings per share are the amounts after the stock split. Regarding the pre-split amount, the target of basic earnings per share for FY2020 is JPY135.26 per share.

3. Reasons for Differences and Revision

For the six months ended September 30, 2020, our revenues and profit exceeded our expectations at the beginning of the fiscal year, due to the increase in demand for network systems of enterprises under the COVID-19 pandemic. Considering the results of revenue and profit for the six months ended September 30, 2020, we revised the full-year financial targets for FY2020 revenues, operating profit, profit before tax and profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent.

