IIJ Announces its First Six Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

Highlights of Financial Results for 1H20 Total revenues JPY101.7 billion up 2.5 % YoY2 Gross profit JPY17.5 billion up 14.8 % YoY Operating profit JPY5.2 billion up 56.3 % YoY Profit before tax JPY4.5 billion up 46.7 % YoY Net profit3 JPY2.8 billion up 57.7 % YoY New Financial Targets for FY2020 (Revised on November 9, 2020) Original Target Total revenues JPY212.0 billion up 3.7 % YoY JPY210.0 billion Operating profit JPY11.3 billion up 37.4 % YoY JPY8.7 billion Profit before tax JPY10.0 billion up 39.7 % YoY JPY8.0 billion Net profit JPY6.1 billion up 52.2 % YoY JPY5.0 billion Annual Cash Dividend4

(per share of common stock) JPY41.00 JPY34.00

Overview of 1H20 Financial Results and Business Outlook

“Under the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic, both public and private sectors of Japanese society were certainly pressured to accelerate their adoption of IT and network resources. The ongoing transition shall go beyond just relying on emergency remote-work measures and to become profound changes for large Japanese enterprises’ attitude toward IT, which is quite behind in general. We have been pursuing our basic business strategies to develop reliable and value-added network services by ourselves to offer comprehensive solutions to our blue-chip clients base by leveraging our Internet-related technology expertise and robust Internet backbone. The current business climate would enhance our business growth more than ever,” said Koichi Suzuki, Founder, CEO and Chairman of IIJ.

“We had strong 1H20 financial results under the above mentioned business circumstance. We continued to acquire demands for variety of network services such as SD-WAN services, private connectivity services with other cloud vendors, mobile VPN services. Demands for systems integration seemed to be recovered gradually which were slow in 1Q20 due to the slowdown in enterprise business activity. The network services’ revenue growth largely contributed to a significant increase in the gross profit and translated into stronger than expected operating profit. We are well-positioned in the coming Japan’s shift toward much more network-based society, and by considering the financial results, we have revised our full-year financial targets upward.5 Along with the profit growth, we increased both interim and year-end cash dividend forecast6 and also announced the 2-for-1 stock split,7” concluded Eijiro Katsu, COO and President of IIJ.



1H20 Financial Results Summary

We have omitted segment analysis because most of our revenues are dominated by network services and systems integration (SI) business.

Operating Results Summary

1H19 1H20 YoY Change JPY millions JPY millions % Total revenues 99,220 101,665 2.5 Network services 61,204 62,104 1.5 Systems integration (SI) 35,916 38,167 6.3 ATM operation business 2,100 1,394 (33.6 ) Total costs (84,020 ) (84,210 ) 0.2 Network services (51,153 ) (49,896 ) (2.5 ) Systems integration (SI) (31,742 ) (33,390 ) 5.2 ATM operation business (1,125 ) (924 ) (17.8 ) Total gross profit 15,200 17,455 14.8 Network services 10,051 12,208 21.5 Systems integration (SI) 4,174 4,777 14.5 ATM operation business 975 470 (51.8 ) SG&A, R&D, and other operating income (expenses) (11,848 ) (12,216 ) 3.1 Operating profit 3,352 5,239 56.3 Profit before tax 3,043 4,466 46.7 Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent 1,756 2,770 57.7

(Note) Systems integration includes equipment sales.

Segment Results Summary

1H19 1H20 JPY millions JPY millions Total revenues 99,220 101,665 Network services and SI business 97,265 100,360 ATM operation business 2,100 1,394 Elimination (145 ) (89 ) Operating profit 3,352 5,239 Network service and SI business 2,557 4,923 ATM operation business 869 378 Elimination (74 ) (62 )

1H20 Revenues and Income



Revenues

Total revenues were JPY101,665 million, up 2.5% YoY (JPY99,220 million for 1H19).

Network services revenue was JPY62,104 million, up 1.5% YoY (JPY61,204 million for 1H19).

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for enterprise were JPY19,650 million, up 8.7% YoY from JPY18,075 million for 1H19, mainly due to an increase in IP services revenues and mobile-related services revenues along with an increase of telecommunication demands.

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for consumers were JPY12,885 million, down 0.9% YoY from JPY12,997 million for 1H19, mainly due to competition and a decrease in “IIJmio Mobile Service,” consumer mobile services revenues, along with sluggish sales of retailers under the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenues for WAN services were JPY12,336 million, down 14.0% YoY from JPY14,342 million for 1H19. The decrease was mainly because of the year over year impact by large enterprises clients’ migration to mobile which mostly ended in 3Q19.

Revenues for Outsourcing services were JPY17,233 million, up 9.1% YoY from JPY15,790 million for 1H19, mainly due to an increase in security-related services revenues.

Network Services Revenues Breakdown

1H19 1H20 YoY Change JPY millions JPY millions % Total network services 61,204 62,104 1.5 Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 18,075 19,650 8.7 IP services (including data center connectivity services) 5,314 5,849 10.1 IIJ Mobile services 11,133 12,035 8.1 IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service (MVNE) 8,234 8,551 3.9 Others 2,899 3,484 20.2 Others 1,628 1,766 8.4 Internet connectivity services (consumer) 12,997 12,885 (0.9 ) IIJmio Mobile Service 11,710 11,549 (1.4 ) Others 1,287 1,336 3.9 WAN services 14,342 12,336 (14.0 ) Outsourcing services 15,790 17,233 9.1

Number of Contracts and Subscription for Connectivity Services

As of Sep. 30, 2019 As of Sep. 30, 2020 YoY Change Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 1,827,220 2,180,704 353,484 IP service (greater than or equal to 1Gbps) 743 778 35 IP service (less than 1Gbps) 1,240 1,239 (1 ) IIJ Mobile Services 1,741,824 2,090,428 348,604 IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service (MVNE) 1,090,569 1,122,880 32,311 Others 651,255 967,548 316,293 Others 83,413 88,259 4,846 Internet connectivity services (consumer) 1,408,665 1,384,933 (23,732 ) IIJmio Mobile Service 1,075,758 1,044,681 (31,077 ) Others 332,907 340,252 7,345 Total contracted bandwidth (Gbps) 4,454.0 5,869.0 1,415.0

(Notes)

Numbers in the table above show number of contracts except for “IIJ Mobile Services (enterprise)” and “IIJmio Mobile Service” which show number of subscriptions. The numbers of IP service contracts include the numbers of IIJ data center connectivity service contracts. Total contracted bandwidth is calculated by multiplying number of contracts under “Internet connectivity services (enterprise)” except for “IIJ Mobile Services” and the contracted bandwidths of the services respectively.

SI revenues , including equipment sales, were JPY38,167 million, up 6.3% YoY (JPY35,916 million for 1H19).

Systems construction and equipment sales, a one-time revenue, was JPY13,020 million, down 5.3% YoY (JPY13,754 million for 1H19), mainly due to stagnation of business activities during April and May caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Systems operation and maintenance revenue, a recurring revenue, was JPY25,147 million, up 13.5% YoY (JPY22,162 million for 1H19), mainly due to an increase in private cloud services’ revenues.

Orders received for SI, including equipment sales, totaled JPY43,291 million, up 19.1% YoY (JPY36,351 million for 1H19); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY15,159 million, up 3.8% YoY (JPY14,610 million for 1H19), and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY28,131 million, up 29.4% YoY (JPY21,741 million for 1H19).

Order backlog for SI, equipment sales, as of September 30, 2020 amounted to JPY60,988 million, up 18.3% YoY (JPY51,550 million as of September 30, 2019); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY9,646 million, up 10.9% YoY (JPY8,696 million as of September 30, 2019) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY51,341 million, up 19.8% YoY (JPY42,853 million as of September 30, 2019).

ATM operation business revenues were JPY1,394 million, down 33.6% YoY (JPY2,100 million for 1H19), mainly due to temporary closure of stores, to which we had placed ATMs, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cost of sales

Total c ost of sales was JPY84,210 million, up 0.2% YoY (JPY84,020 million for 1H19).

Cost of network services revenue was JPY49,896 million, down 2.5% YoY (JPY51,153 million for 1H19). There was a decrease in circuit-related costs along with WAN services revenue decrease. Gross profit was JPY12,208 million, up 21.5% YoY (JPY10,051 million for 1H19), and gross profit ratio was 19.7% (16.4% for 1H19).

Cost of SI revenues, including equipment sales was JPY33,390 million, up 5.2% YoY (JPY31,742 million for 1H19). There was an increase in license fees along with an increase in cloud-related revenues. Gross profit was JPY4,777 million, up 14.5% YoY (JPY4,174 million for 1H19) and gross profit ratio was 12.5% (11.6% for 1H19).

Cost of ATM o peration b usiness revenues was JPY924 million, down 17.8% YoY (JPY1,125 million for 1H19). Gross profit was JPY470 million (JPY975 million for 1H19) and gross profit ratio was 33.7% (46.4% for 1H19).

Selling, general and administrative expenses and other operating income and expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses , which include research and development expenses, totaled JPY12,124 million, up 1.9% YoY (JPY11,901 million for 1H19). There were an increase in personnel-related expenses and decreases in sales commission expenses and traveling expenses.

Other operating income was JPY80 million (JPY159 million for 1H19).

Other operating expenses was JPY172 million (JPY106 million for 1H19), mainly due to disposal loss on fixed assets.

Operating profit

Operating profit was JPY5,239 million (JPY3,352 million for 1H19), up 56.3% YoY.

Finance income and expenses, and share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method

Finance income was JPY109 million, compared to JPY119 million for 1H19. It included dividend income of JPY75 million (JPY61 million for 1H19).

Finance expense was JPY469 million, compared to JPY295 million for 1H19. It included interest expenses of JPY296 million (JPY279 million for 1H19) and loss on funds of JPY141 million mainly due to foreign exchange loss.

Share of loss of investments accounted for using equity method was JPY413 million (compared to loss of JPY133 million for 1H19), mainly due to our share of loss of in DeCurret of JPY578 million.

Profit before tax

Profit before tax was JPY4,466 million (JPY3,043 million for 1H19), up 46.7% YoY.

Profit for the period

Income tax expense was JPY1,656 million (JPY1,185 million for 1H19). As a result, profit for the period was JPY2,810 million (JPY1,858 million for 1H19), up 51.2% YoY.

P rofit for the period attributable to non-controlling interests was JPY40 million (JPY102 million for 1H19) mainly related to net income of Trust Networks Inc.

Profit for the period attributable to owners of parent was JPY2,770 million (JPY1,756 million for 1H19), up 57.7% YoY.

Financial Position as of September 30, 2020

As of September 30, 2020, the balance of total assets was JPY206,455 million, decreased by JPY69 million from the balance as of March 31, 2020 of JPY206,524 million.

As of September 30, 2020, the balance of current assets was JPY87,202 million, increased by JPY611 million from the balance as of March 31, 2020 of JPY86,590 million. The major breakdown of fluctuation and balance of current assets was: an increase in cash and cash equivalents by JPY2,931 million to JPY41,602 million, a decrease in trade receivables by JPY4,403 million to JPY28,182 million and an increase in prepaid expenses by JPY1,221 million to JPY10,918 million.

As of September 30, 2020, the balance of non-current assets was JPY119,253 million, decreased by JPY681 million from the balance as of March 31, 2020 of JPY119,934 million. Right-of-use assets, which include right to use leased assets under operating lease contracts such as office and data centers, and assets under finance lease contracts such as data communication equipment, decreased by JPY2,416 million to JPY48,144 million, mainly due to depreciation. The balance of investments accounted for using the equity method was JPY7,032 million, increased by JPY2,205 million, mainly due to an additional investment in DeCurret. The amount of other investments was JPY11,030 million, increased by JPY1,843 million mainly due to fluctuation of fair value of our holding marketable equity securities.

As of September 30, 2020, the balance of current liabilities was JPY65,581 million, decreased by JPY106 million from the balance as of March 31, 2020 of JPY65,687 million. Trade and other payables decreased by JPY2,643 million to JPY15,645 million. Borrowings increased by JPY3,170 million to JPY18,750 million. The breakdown of increase in the borrowings was: a decrease by JPY915 million due to payment of long-term borrowings, and an increase by JPY4,085 million due to a transfer from non-current liabilities. Contract liabilities increased by JPY1,532 million to JPY7,430 million, mainly due to prepayment received in operating transactions. Other financial liabilities decreased by JPY1,934 million to JPY15,911 million, mainly due to lease payments.

As of September 30, 2020, the balance of non-current liabilities was JPY57,059 million, decreased by JPY3,722 million from the balance as of March 31, 2020 of JPY60,780 million. Long-term borrowings decreased by JPY4,085 million to JPY8,085 million due to a transfer to current portion. Other financial liabilities decreased by JPY1,195 million to JPY35,111 million, mainly due to a transfer to current portion.

As of September 30, 2020, the balance of total equity attributable to owners of the parent was JPY82,850 million, increased by JPY3,774 million from the balance as of March 31, 2020 of JPY79,076 million. Ratio of owners' equity to total assets was 40.1% as of September 30, 2020.



1H20 Cash Flows

Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2020 were JPY41,602 million (JPY34,036 million as of September 30, 2019).

Net cash provided by operating activities for 1H20 was JPY21,498 million (net cash provided by operating activities of JPY13,394 million for 1H19). There was profit before tax of JPY4,466 million, depreciation and amortization of JPY14,156 million, including JPY5,984 million of depreciation of right-of-use operating lease assets under IFRS 16, and income taxes paid of JPY2,045 million. Regarding changes in operating assets and liabilities, there was net cash in of JPY4,022 million compared to net cash out of JPY2,947 million for 1H19, mainly due to increases in proceeds related to decrease in trade receivable and increase in contract liabilities, which included prepayment of revenue, increased in comparison with 1H19. As for trade and other payables, which was temporarily increased at the beginning of FY2019, the cash out for 1H20 decreased compared to 1H19.

Net cash used in investing activities for 1H20 was JPY6,547 million (net cash used in investing activities of JPY4,087 million for 1H19), mainly due to payments for purchase of tangible assets of JPY2,754 million (JPY4,788 million for 1H19), payments for purchase of intangible assets, such as software, of JPY2,772 million (JPY2,422 million for 1H19), proceeds from sales of tangible assets, which include sale and leaseback, of JPY1,448 million (JPY818 million for 1H19) and an investment in an equity method investee of JPY2,754 million.

Net cash used in financing activities for 1H20 was JPY11,969 million (net cash used in financing activities of JPY7,139 million for 1H19), mainly due to repayments of long-term borrowings of JPY915 million, payments of other financial liabilities of JPY10,390 million, including JPY5,933 million of payment of operating lease under IFRS 16, and dividends paid of JPY609 million.

Considered Factors for FY2020 Financial Targets

We have revised our FY2020 financial targets and dividend forecast announced on May 14, 2020. For details, please refer to our press release titled “Notice Regarding the Differences between Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, and Upward Revision of the Full-Year Financial Targets for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021” and “Notice Regarding the Distribution of Retained Earnings (Interim Dividend, Increase) and Revision of Dividend Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021” both of which were announced today, November 9, 2020.

Presentation

Presentation materials will be posted on our web site (https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir/) on November 9, 2020.

Presentation materials can also be found here: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f0136eff-b394-4ae8-9ddb-2e9e38a92d9e

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

For inquiries, contact:

IIJ Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-5205-6500 E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) March 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 38,671,734 41,602,490 Trade receivables 32,585,326 28,182,295 Inventories 2,476,477 2,547,154 Prepaid expenses 9,696,856 10,918,322 Contract assets 438,675 1,573,282 Other financial assets 2,629,332 1,849,014 Other current assets 92,027 529,285 Total Current Assets 86,590,427 87,201,842 Non-current Assets Tangible assets 17,399,863 16,205,648 Right-of-use Assets 50,560,361 48,144,151 Goodwill 6,082,472 6,082,472 Intangible assets 18,280,247 17,700,998 Investments accounted for using the equity method 4,827,287 7,032,083 Prepaid expenses 7,777,997 8,178,016 Contract assets 60,362 37,180 Other investments 9,186,646 11,029,766 Deferred tax assets 742,857 151,546 Other financial assets 4,645,959 4,292,266 Other non-current assets 369,782 399,188 Total non-current assets 119,933,833 119,253,314 Total assets 206,524,260 206,455,156 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 18,287,546 15,644,741 Borrowings 15,580,000 18,750,000 Income taxes payable 2,283,707 1,810,593 Contract liabilities 5,897,674 7,429,837 Deferred income 88,901 86,319 Other financial liabilities 17,845,194 15,911,013 Other current liabilities 5,703,623 5,948,540 Total current liabilities 65,686,645 65,581,043 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 12,170,000 8,085,000 Retirement benefit liabilities 3,984,880 4,154,275 Provisions 753,518 754,960 Contract liabilities 5,991,807 7,302,220 Deferred income 479,097 440,016 Deferred tax liabilities 136,536 195,876 Other financial liabilities 36,305,781 35,111,020 Other non-current liabilities 958,879 1,015,595 Total non-current liabilities 60,780,498 57,058,962 Total liabilities 126,467,143 122,640,005 Equity Share capital 25,530,621 25,530,621 Share premium 36,271,395 36,355,490 Retained earnings 16,500,993 18,914,141 Other components of equity 2,669,501 3,924,650 Treasury shares (1,896,921 ) (1,875,112 ) Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 79,075,589 82,849,790 Non-controlling interests 981,528 965,361 Total equity 80,057,117 83,815,151 Total liabilities and equity 206,524,260 206,455,156

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenues Network services 61,203,901 62,104,244 System integration 35,915,608 38,166,674 ATM operation business 2,100,026 1,394,072 Total revenues 99,219,535 101,664,990 Cost of sales Cost of network services (51,153,590 ) (49,896,323 ) Cost of systems integration (31,741,986 ) (33,389,930 ) Cost of ATM operation business (1,124,746 ) (924,119 ) Total cost of sales (84,020,322 ) (84,210,372 ) Gross Profit 15,199,213 17,454,618 Selling, general and administrative expense (11,900,630 ) (12,124,184 ) Other operating income 159,068 80,433 Other operating expenses (105,701 ) (171,818 ) Operating Profit 3,351,950 5,239,049 Finance income 118,609 109,178 Finance expenses (294,150 ) (468,831 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method (133,121 ) (413,535 ) Profit (loss) before tax 3,043,288 4,465,861 Income tax expense (1,184,935 ) (1,656,268 ) Profit (loss) for the period 1,858,353 2,809,593 Profit (loss) for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent 1,756,102 2,769,928 Non-controlling interests 102,251 39,665 Total 1,858,353 2,809,593 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (yen) 38.96 61.43 Diluted earnings per share (yen) 38.79 61.13

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenues Network services 30,524,316 31,170,310 System integration 17,806,404 19,291,714 ATM operation business 1,059,971 824,461 Total revenues 49,390,691 51,286,485 Cost of sales Cost of network services (25,492,608 ) (24,952,979 ) Cost of systems integration (15,522,606 ) (16,506,123 ) Cost of ATM operation business (557,828 ) (485,822 ) Total cost of sales (41,573,042 ) (41,944,924 ) Gross Profit 7,817,649 9,341,561 Selling, general and administrative expense (5,858,938 ) (6,075,336 ) Other operating income 46,409 32,282 Other operating expenses (34,129 ) (106,687 ) Operating Profit 1,970,991 3,191,820 Finance income 97,173 40,502 Finance expenses (148,227 ) (326,064 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method (245,328 ) (134,628 ) Profit (loss) before tax 1,674,609 2,771,630 Income tax expense (642,010 ) (1,084,076 ) Profit (loss) for the period 1,032,599 1,687,554 Profit (loss) for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent 979,589 1,653,615 Non-controlling interests 53,010 33,939 Total 1,032,599 1,687,554 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (yen) 21.73 36.66 Diluted earnings per share (yen) 21.63 36.48

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Profit (loss) 1,858,353 2,809,593 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 817,704 1,560,647 Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 817,704 1,560,647 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (117,773 ) (42,769 ) Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 974 219 Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method 2,493 (11,099 ) Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss (114,306 ) (53,649 ) Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 703,398 1,506,998 Other comprehensive income 2,561,751 4,316,591 Other comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent 2,459,500 4,276,926 Non-controlling interest 102,251 39,665 Other comprehensive income 2,561,751 4,316,591

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Profit (loss) 1,032,599 1,687,554 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 165,547 364,811 Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 165,547 364,811 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (20,231 ) (17,304 ) Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 289 82 Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method (1,469 ) 20,295 Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss (21,411 ) 3,073 Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 144,136 367,884 Other comprehensive income 1,176,735 2,055,438 Other comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent 1,123,725 2,021,499 Non-controlling interest 53,010 33,939 Other comprehensive income 1,176,735 2,055,438

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (Unaudited) Six months ended September 30, 2019 Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity Non-controlling

interests Total

equity Share capital Share premium Retained

earnings Other

components of

equity Treasury shares Total Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Balance, April 1, 2019 25,518,712 36,225,775 12,335,035 4,088,704 (1,896,788 ) 76,271,438 848,172 77,119,610 Cumulative impact of adopting IFRS 16 - - (33,728 ) - - (33,728 ) - (33,728 ) Comprehensive income Profit (loss) - - 1,756,102 - - 1,756,102 102,251 1,858,353 Other comprehensive income - - - 703,398 - 703,398 - 703,398 Total comprehensive income - - 1,756,102 703,398 - 2,459,500 102,251 2,561,751 Transactions with owners Issuance of common stock 11,909 (11,895 ) - - - 14 - 14 Dividends paid - - (608,452 ) - - (608,452 ) (53,405 ) (661,857 ) Stock-based compensation - 28,615 - - - 28,615 - 28,615 Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings - - 1,543,793 (1,543,793 ) - - - - Total transactions with owners 11,909 16,720 935,341 (1,543,793 ) - (579,823 ) (53,405 ) (633,228 ) Balance, September 30, 2019 25,530,621 36,242,495 14,992,750 3,248,309 (1,896,788 ) 78,117,387 897,018 79,014,405 Six months ended September 30, 2020 Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity Non-controlling

interests Total

equity Share capital Share premium Retained

earnings Other

components of

equity Treasury shares Total Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Balance, April 1, 2020 25,530,621 36,271,395 16,500,993 2,669,501 (1,896,921 ) 79,075,589 981,528 80,057,117 Comprehensive income Profit (loss) - - 2,769,928 - - 2,769,928 39,665 2,809,593 Other comprehensive income - - - 1,506,998 - 1,506,998 - 1,506,998 Total comprehensive income - - 2,769,928 1,506,998 - 4,276,926 39,665 4,316,591 Transactions with owners Purchase of treasury stock - - - - (140 ) (140 ) - (140 ) Disposal of treasury shares - 52,917 - - 21,949 74,866 - 74,866 Dividends paid - - (608,629 ) - - (608,629 ) (55,832 ) (664,461 ) Stock-based compensation - 31,178 - - - 31,178 - 31,178 Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings - - 251,849 (251,849 ) - - - - Total transactions with owners - 84,095 (356,780 ) (251,849 ) 21,809 (502,725 ) (55,832 ) (558,557 ) Balance, September 30, 2020 25,530,621 36,355,490 18,914,141 3,924,650 (1,875,112 ) 82,849,790 965,361 83,815,151

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Cash flows from operating activities: Profit (loss) before tax 3,043,288 4,465,861 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 14,299,860 14,155,824 Loss (gain) on sales/disposals of property and equipment 82,881 146,543 Shares of loss (profit) of investments accounted for using the equity method 133,121 413,535 Finance income (107,725 ) (106,976 ) Finance expenses 296,483 485,895 Other 39,524 99,910 Changes in working capital Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 4,054,551 4,394,275 Decrease (increase) in inventories 1,353,994 (70,127 ) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses (1,982,541 ) (1,648,603 ) Decrease (increase) in contract assets (927,948 ) (1,111,425 ) Decrease (increase) in other assets 190,111 (437,263 ) Decrease (increase) in other financial assets (621,923 ) 1,421,035 Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables (5,221,511 ) (1,573,038 ) Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities 532,782 2,872,875 Increase (decrease) in deferred income (62,455 ) (41,663 ) Increase (decrease) in other liabilities (285,697 ) 90,580 Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities (101,021 ) (44,324 ) Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liabilities 124,434 169,395 Subtotal 14,840,208 23,682,309 Interest and dividends received 162,887 159,256 Interest paid (279,359 ) (298,015 ) Income taxes paid (1,329,835 ) (2,045,413 ) Cash flows from operating activities 13,393,901 21,498,137 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of tangible assets (4,788,074 ) (2,753,663 ) Proceeds from sales of tangible assets 817,601 1,447,635 Purchases of intangible assets (2,422,464 ) (2,772,180 ) Proceeds from sales of intangible assets 260,264 137 Purchase of investments accounted for using equity method (498,000 ) (2,754,000 ) Proceeds from sale of investments accounted for using equity method - 60,637 Purchases of other investments (42,740 ) (57,500 ) Proceeds from sales of other investments 2,673,101 392,365 Payments for leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits (85,874 ) (90,868 ) Proceeds from collection of leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits 12,089 8,896 Payments for refundable insurance policies (28,170 ) (28,170 ) Other 14,833 - Cash flows from investing activities (4,087,434 ) (6,546,711 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of long-term borrowings (750,000 ) (915,000 ) Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings 3,030,000 - Proceeds from other financial liabilities 1,473,000 - Payments of other financial liabilities (10,229,755 ) (10,389,786 ) Dividends paid (608,452 ) (608,629 ) Other (53,418 ) (55,832 ) Cash flows from financing activities (7,138,625 ) (11,969,247 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (89,173 ) (51,423 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,078,669 2,930,756 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 31,957,789 38,671,734 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 34,036,458 41,602,490

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (UNAUDITED)

Going Concern Assumption

Nothing to be reported.

Material Changes In Shareholders' Equity

Nothing to be reported.

Segment Information

IIJ and its subsidiaries (collectively “the Company”) primarily operate their network service and system integration business, which provides a comprehensive range of network solutions to meet their customers’ needs by cross-selling a variety of services, including Internet connectivity services, WAN services, outsourcing services, systems integration and sales of network-related equipment, and the ATM operation business. Therefore, the Company defined two reportable segments: “Network service and systems integration business” and “ATM operation business.”

Segment information for the Company is as follows:

Six months ended September 30, 2019

Reportable segments Network service and systems integration business ATM operation

business Adjustments Consolidated Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenue Customers 97,119,509 2,100,026 ― 99,219,535 Intersegment transactions 145,707 ― (145,707 ) ― Total revenue 97,265,216 2,100,026 (145,707 ) 99,219,535 Segment operating profit 2,556,755 868,951 (73,756 ) 3,351,950 Finance income 118,609 Finance expense (294,150 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method (133,121 ) Profit before tax 3,043,288

Six months ended September 30, 2020

Reportable segments Network service and systems integration business ATM operation

business Adjustments Consolidated Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenue Customers 100,270,918 1,394,072 ― 101,664,990 Intersegment transactions 89,384 ― (89,384 ) ― Total revenue 100,360,302 1,394,072 (89,384 ) 101,664,990 Segment operating profit 4,922,707 378,434 (62,092 ) 5,239,049 Finance income 109,178 Finance expense (468,831 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method (413,535 ) Profit before tax 4,465,861

Intersegment transactions are based on market price.

Subsequent Events (Unaudited)

Nothing to be reported.

Changes in Accounting Policies (Unaudited)

On November 9, 2020, IIJ’s board of directors resolved a stock split of its common stock, as indicated below.

1. Purpose of stock split

The objective of the stock split is to enhance the liquidity of IIJ’s common stock and expand its investor base by reducing the trading price per share of IIJ’s common stock. As a result of the stock split, the investment unit amount of IIJ’s common stock will be one half (1/2) of the previous amount.



2. Summary of stock split

(1) Method of stock split

The stock split shall have a record date of Thursday, December 31, 2020 and shall involve the splitting of common shares held by shareholders whose names appear or are recorded in the latest Registry of Shareholders on the record date at a ratio of 1:2.

(2) Increase in number of shares as a result of stock split

1) Total number of shares issued before the stock split: 46,734,600 shares 2) Number of additional shares as a result of the stock split: 46,734,600 shares 3) Total number of shares issued after the stock split: 93,469,200 shares 4) Total number of authorized shares after the stock split: 151,040,000 shares (Note) Total number of shares issued stated in the above could be increased as a result of exercise of stock acquisition rights.

(3) Schedule of stock split



1) Public notice date of the record date: Tuesday, December 15, 2020 2) Record date: Thursday, December 31, 2020 3) Effective date: Friday, January 1, 2021 (Note) For all practical purposes, the record date in substance is Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

3. Effect on per share information

There will be no substantive changes to dividend amounts as a result of the stock split. Assuming the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, basic earnings per share attributable to IIJ would have been as follows:

Six months ended

September 30, 2019 Six months ended

September 30, 2020 Basic earnings per share 19.48 yen 30.71 yen

__________________________



1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with IFRS, unaudited and consolidated.

2 YoY is an abbreviation for year over year change.

3 Net profit is “profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent.”

4 IIJ plans a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one, effective from January 1, 2021. The written annual cash dividends are pre-split amounts.

5 For details about the forecast revision, please refer to our press release titled “Notice Regarding the Differences between Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, and Upward Revision of the Full-Year Financial Targets for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021.”

6 For details about the cash dividend forecast, please refer to our press release titled “Notice regarding the Distribution of Retained Earnings (Interim Dividend, Increase) and Revision of Dividend Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.”

7 For details about the stock split, please refer to our press release titled “Notice Regarding Stock Split and Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation.”

