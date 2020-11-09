Middlesex Barracks / Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A304750
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/07/2020 at 7:30 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: (McCarthy Rd in Williamstown)
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Fredrick Byrd
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, State Police responded to
Williamstown for the report of an unoccupied vehicle in a ditch on McCarthy Rd. While Troopers were investigating the crash, Byrd arrived on scene and advised he was the one who was operating the vehicle prior to driving off the roadway. Byrd was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 12/16/2020 at 8:00 AM to answer to this offense.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/16/2020 at 08:00 AM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.