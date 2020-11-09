Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A304750

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin                            

STATION:  Middlesex                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/07/2020 at 7:30 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: (McCarthy Rd in Williamstown)

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Fredrick Byrd                                               

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time, State Police responded to

Williamstown for the report of an unoccupied vehicle in a ditch on McCarthy Rd.  While Troopers were investigating the crash, Byrd arrived on scene and advised he was the one who was operating the vehicle prior to driving off the roadway.  Byrd was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 12/16/2020 at 8:00 AM to answer to this offense.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/16/2020 at 08:00 AM           

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

