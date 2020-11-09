VSP Middlesex / Violation of APO & Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A304757
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Kimberly Harvey
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/08/2020 at 1047hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: (Williamstown, Vermont)
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order & Violation of Conditions of
Release
ACCUSED: Ivan Alcide
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/08/2020 State Police responded to Williamstown for a
report of a violation of an abuse prevention order. Subsequent investigation
revealed that Alcide had violated multiple court orders by contacting the victim
via electronic means. Alcide was subsequently taken into custody. Alcide will appear at the Orange County
Superior Court- Criminal Division on 11/09/2020 at 1230hrs to answer to the
offenses of violation of an abuse prevention order and violation of conditions
of release.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/09/2020 at 1230hrs
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Kimberly Harvey
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US Rt. 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
(802)229-9191