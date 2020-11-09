Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VSP Middlesex / Violation of APO & Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A304757

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Kimberly Harvey                            

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/08/2020 at 1047hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Williamstown, Vermont)

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order & Violation of Conditions of

Release

 

ACCUSED: Ivan Alcide                                               

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/08/2020 State Police responded to Williamstown for a

report of a violation of an abuse prevention order. Subsequent investigation

revealed that Alcide had violated multiple court orders by contacting the victim

via electronic means.  Alcide was subsequently taken into custody. Alcide will appear at the Orange County

Superior Court- Criminal Division on 11/09/2020 at 1230hrs to answer to the

offenses of violation of an abuse prevention order and violation of conditions

of release. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/09/2020 at 1230hrs            

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Kimberly Harvey

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US Rt. 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

