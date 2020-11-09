domestic assault/ charleston
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
INCIDENT: 1st Aggravated Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services
CASE #: 20A504334
TROOPER: B. Connor STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/8/2020
LOCATION (specific): Dane Hill Rd, W. Charleston VT
VIOLATION: 1st Agg. Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Michael Amatruda AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W. Charleston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police investigated a domestic disturbance that took place on Dane Hill Road in the town of W. Charleston. Through the Trooper’s investigation it was determined that Michael Amatruda hit the victim and denied the victim access to emergency services. Amatruda was taken into custody without incident and processed at the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby. Amatruda is scheduled to appear in Orleans County Court on 11/10/2020 at 1300 hours.
Trooper Brian Connor
Vermont State Police
Troop A - Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881