domestic assault/ charleston

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

INCIDENT: 1st Aggravated Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services

CASE #: 20A504334

TROOPER: B. Connor STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 11/8/2020

LOCATION (specific): Dane Hill Rd, W. Charleston VT

VIOLATION: 1st Agg. Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services

ACCUSED: Michael Amatruda AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W. Charleston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police investigated a domestic disturbance that took place on Dane Hill Road in the town of W. Charleston. Through the Trooper’s investigation it was determined that Michael Amatruda hit the victim and denied the victim access to emergency services. Amatruda was taken into custody without incident and processed at the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby. Amatruda is scheduled to appear in Orleans County Court on 11/10/2020 at 1300 hours.

_________________________

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881