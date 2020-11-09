Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 71 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,742 in the last 365 days.

domestic assault/ charleston

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

INCIDENT: 1st Aggravated Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

CASE #: 20A504334

 

TROOPER: B. Connor                      STATION: Derby     CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 11/8/2020

 

LOCATION (specific): Dane Hill Rd, W. Charleston VT

 

VIOLATION: 1st Agg. Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED: Michael Amatruda                                                     AGE: 35

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  W. Charleston, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police investigated a domestic disturbance that took place on Dane Hill Road in the town of W. Charleston.  Through the Trooper’s investigation it was determined that Michael Amatruda hit the victim and denied the victim access to emergency services.  Amatruda was taken into custody without incident and processed at the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby.  Amatruda is scheduled to appear in Orleans County Court on 11/10/2020 at 1300 hours.  

 

 

 

 

 

_________________________

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881

 

You just read:

domestic assault/ charleston

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.