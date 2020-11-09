AGR Technology offers solutions to help businesses transition to eCommerce
EINPresswire.com/ -- With all industry categories growing more than 100% year on year eCommerce is no longer something to ignore.
Further accelerated by the COVID-19 global pandamic more businesses have made the transition to eCommerce with more expected to make the leap as well.
According to statistics by Australia post more than a million new households shopped online between the months of March and September indicating strong growth for the sector.
Today there are many different options for starting a store online such as cloud options like Shopify and other self-hosted alternatives.
Picking a platform that is best suited towards your business goals can be challenging which is why AGR Technology has began offering eCommerce website builds to help business owners make the transition and enable online purchases for their customers.
In addition to this offering AGR Technology has expanded it’s core SEO service to include eCommerce a specialty of the business.
Building a store is one thing but promoting it and reaching the right people is key to succeed online. By optimizing the website for search engines like Google and Bing AGR Technology can help your business scale it’s online presence and increase traffic along with sales and conversions.
See SEO Services by AGR Technology to find out more about how eCommerce SEO can help your business. Also be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel here for more content.
AGR Technology is an Australian based business which has existed for 6 years as a blog and YouTube channel serving users with free software and tutorials and now offers business solutions as well such as Web Design, Hosting, Domains, Software Development and Online Marketing services like SEO, Google Ad’s and more.
Alessio Rigoli
