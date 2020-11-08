Federico Bellezza's brand Supernova will be the new fashion statement of 2021

/EIN News/ -- LUGANO, Switzerland, Nov. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bringing-in the whole new concept in fashion industry, Switzerland based entrepreneur, Federico Bellezza, is all set to change the way this industry works. Following his passion, Federico is working on his brand 'Supernova' that will be the first fashion label to introduce the exchange concept in clothing line.

This Italy-born entrepreneur holds a degree in international economy and politics and has his holding company in Switzerland from where he manages his businesses. Federico took his business to new heights. With his thorough knowledge about the ongoing market world; his novel and unique ideas, he successfully evaluated his business to the next level. Having a unique idea and building a brand based on his passion, Federico is considered to be the trend changer of fashion world. His brand 'Supernova' is also considered to be one of the leading brands of its kind.

Inspired by the concept of exchange, that has been proved successful in the automobile world, Federico's Supernova wants to give their clients the opportunity to exchange used clothes for new ones, paying the difference. This concept of exchange into the fashion industry is not only a unique initiative but will also be beneficial for both buyers and sellers.

Talking about his business idea, this young entrepreneur said, "My interest in automobiles gave me this idea of exchange. We can always sell or exchange our old automobiles and get ourselves brand new ones, that cuts some expense. So I thought why not implement this in fashion industry? It's an ever changing industry, with new seasons comes new trends and our old clothes get stocked behind our wardrobes from where they never come out… And you Know by birth I am an Italian, we love fashion, so I just applied that exchange idea here…"

With the launch of the 2021 Winter/Autumn Collection, Supernova wants to bring affordable luxury fashion back to winter. The men's collection is inspired by the Italian Dolce Vita of the sixties and seventies but also combined with a touch of British icons like James Bond.

It came out very interesting to peep into the life of the owner of a mega fashion brand. Federico, as his Instagram account says, is "Passionate about #yatch #supercars #business #golf #Tv/Commercial Proposal." When asked what Federico does when he is not travelling, partying or cruising, this automobile lover revealed his leisure time secrets, saying, "I have a thing for luxury and finest beasts like yachts, supercars, jets, etc…whenever I get time from my busy life I just go into the vast open sea, under this blue sky, floating on this silver sprinkling water, feeling that breeze in my hair, onto my skin…the feeling is incredible!"

Stepping up the ladders of success and fame, Federico, has already established himself as a successful entrepreneur. Talking about Federico's achievements, he has participated in several Italian and German television programs that were broadcast by the reputed national channels. The new Supernova collection will be launched in early December through the well-known crowdfunding platform Indiegogo.

