Real-time Workspace Taskade Wins "Product of the Month" on ProductHunt for it’s All-in-One Remote Collaboration Platform

Real-time organization and collaboration platform Taskade becomes the most upvoted product on ProductHunt following a major 3.0 update earlier this month,

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taskade, a real-time organization and collaboration platform becomes the most upvoted product in ProductHunt’s October lineup. Following a major 3.0 update earlier this month, the Y-Combinator backed startup has secured substantial community support on the popular product-ranking website.

Taskade 3.0 on ProductHunt introduces several major upgrades including support for multi-user Undo/Redo, user activity and status indicators, cross-linking, activity feed, and offline access on mobile. Many of the changes have been prompted by the app’s active userbase that contributes feedback and suggestions through a publicly available Roadmap.

“The modern workforce is changing, and now more so than ever, remote and distributed teams need a quick and easy way to dive into the work without the need for distractions.

That’s why Taskade provides an all-in-one solution that lets remote and distributed teams manage tasks, write documentation, and communicate via chat and video conferencing, in on simple and unified workspace, all in real-time.” says John Xie, Taskade’s Co-Founder and CEO.

If you have used tools like Asana, Trello, Todoist, Zoom, Microsoft Teams or Slack, you will feel at home as Taskade combines all the essential ingredients needed for remote collaboration into one simple tool. The platform is available for all major operating systems, including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and as a web application.

The company recently expanded its free offering and lifted all restrictions on the number of projects and collaborators within a workspace. You can sign-up for a no-strings-attached account here or download the app at https://www.taskade.com/downloads/.

About Taskade

Originating from New York City and Singapore, Taskade is a real-time organization and collaboration platform for remote professionals and distributed teams who want to stay competitive in the modern environment.

Taskade helps its customers get work done together, faster and smarter by providing one tool for tasks, notes, mind mapping, and video conferencing, in one remote-first platform. Some of its happy customers include teams at Netflix, Sony, Lyft, Compass, Activision, and Booking.com.

https://www.taskade.com

https://www.producthunt.com/posts/taskade-3-0