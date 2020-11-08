Grey Davies schedules Queen of NY release for February 14
New album by Grey Davies to be released in 2021, combines hip hop, electronic, and pop.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grey Davies & Elegy Entertainment are pleased to announce the release of the third studio album, Queen of N.Y., which will be available on worldwide on Sunday, February 14th, 2021.
This album combines hip hop, electronic, and pop textures to create a cohesive listening experience. It carries themes of love, success, recklessness, and self-identity. It is well suited to radio, party and home listening environments.
This new album contains 12 songs. These songs are as follows:
Track 1: Midnight Light
Track 2: Let R Love Down
Track 3: Posthumous Forgiveness (Tame Impala Cover)
Track 4: Summer in Venice
Track 5: Becoming
Track 6: Ghostride
Track 7: Want You
Track 8: Butterfly
Track 9: Bad Things
Track 10: Strangers
Track 11: Baby
Track 12: All Me
We are looking forward to the release of this album. Visit our website to check out the associated merchandise, which will be released ahead of the album.
