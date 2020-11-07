Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 2700 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Friday, November 6, 2020, in the 2700 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast.

At approximately 7:22 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, an adult male was located suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. Additionally, a second adult male sustained non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. He sought treatment at a local hospital.

One of the suspects was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia