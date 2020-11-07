Hoyer Statement on the Election of President-Elect Joe Biden

"Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have now secured victories in enough states to surpass the 270 electoral votes required to become the next President and Vice President of the United States. All the votes must continue to be counted, but there is no longer any doubt as to the outcome. The nation is now looking to President Trump to begin the process of healing the divisions of this election season and ensuring a smooth and peaceful transfer of power by accepting the results and offering his concession.

"I congratulate President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris, and I look forward to working with them to advance a legislative agenda that addresses our most pressing challenges. The country is looking to Washington to lead an effort to provide COVID-19 relief and to lay the groundwork for our country to build back better from this pandemic and its economic effects. That work must begin even before President-Elect Biden's inauguration, and I urge the Senate to reach agreement with the House this year and call on President Trump to sign bipartisan legislation when it reaches his desk.

"All Americans can be proud that we are making history with Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, who is breaking a major barrier by becoming the first woman and the first Black American and South Asian American to serve in the second-highest office of our land. I know that she will be an outstanding partner to President-Elect Biden in governing over the next four years, and surely millions of girls and young women in this country will be inspired by her election to engage themselves in public service and civic participation. I join in congratulating her on this historic victory.

"We have elected a new president, but this election has reminded us that our country is deeply divided. President-Elect Biden has made it clear that he will govern not as a Democratic president but as a president for all Americans. Our House Majority will do the same, as we continue to focus on passing legislation that is broadly popular and enables everyone in this country to make it in America by rebuilding our infrastructure which will create good jobs and expanding access to education and skills training. I urge the Senate to be a partner in this endeavor and help restore faith among the American people that our democracy can deliver the results they seek and the better future they deserve."