Troopers and Murray City Firefighters make an unexpected rescue on Sunday afternoon

Sunday April 19, 2020

In the afternoon of Sunday, April 19th, 2020, Corporal Pollard was dispatched to a Mother duck and her ducklings disrupting traffic on I-15 northbound at 4700 S in Murray. He was able to get them corralled away from traffic and onto the other side of the freeway barrier. One of the ducklings fell into a storm drain and required the assistance of Murray City’s Fire Department to remove the drain grate and be reunited with its siblings.

Corporal Pollard was able to gather the ducklings into a storage bin and, as you’ll see in the following video, reunite them with their mother who takes them down an adjacent waterway to safety.

Documentation of the incident provided by Sgt. Moreno and his body cam.

posted 7 months ago