Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 366 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,949 in the last 365 days.

Troopers and Murray City Firefighters make an unexpected rescue on Sunday afternoon

TOP STORY

Media Alert

PIO

Press Release

Sunday April 19, 2020

In the afternoon of Sunday, April 19th, 2020, Corporal Pollard was dispatched to a Mother duck and her ducklings disrupting traffic on I-15 northbound at 4700 S in Murray. He was able to get them corralled away from traffic and onto the other side of the freeway barrier. One of the ducklings fell into a storm drain and required the assistance of Murray City’s Fire Department to remove the drain grate and be reunited with its siblings.

Corporal Pollard was able to gather the ducklings into a storage bin and, as you’ll see in the following video, reunite them with their mother who takes them down an adjacent waterway to safety.  

Documentation of the incident provided by Sgt. Moreno and his body cam.

###

posted 7 months ago

You just read:

Troopers and Murray City Firefighters make an unexpected rescue on Sunday afternoon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.