KnowBe4 to Sponsor 2,000 Students for Cyber Safety Day Tampa Bay
KnowBe4 joins the Center for Cyber Safety and Education as a Partner Sponsor for Cyber Safety Day Tampa Bay 2021.
With children spending more time online, cyber safety issues like cyberbullying and stranger danger become of serious concern”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, joins the Center for Cyber Safety and Education (Center) as a Partner Sponsor for Cyber Safety Day Tampa Bay 2021. KnowBe4 will be providing 2,000 third grade students with multi-award-winning internet safety resources featuring Garfield.
— Patrick Craven, director of the Center
“KnowBe4 enjoys supporting charitable efforts, especially those benefiting the local community here in the Tampa Bay area,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “We’re delighted to help enrich young students’ learning opportunities with the internet safety education that they desperately need in today’s connected world. This is a critical topic that isn’t being taught in schools, so it’s important to find other avenues to raise students’ security awareness.”
Founded by the Center, Cyber Safety Day Tampa Bay is a one-day event for local elementary schools and the entire community to join forces and ensure elementary children receive the tools they need to become a responsible digital citizen with Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures.
“The pandemic has proved that cyber safety education is needed in our schools and homes. Students are learning online, yet they are not being taught how to do it safely,” says Patrick Craven, director of the Center. “With children spending more time online, cyber safety issues like cyberbullying and stranger danger become of serious concern.”
Schools participating in Cyber Safety Day Tampa Bay will received a Garfield-led lesson on cyberbullying allowing students to learn the importance of being kind online through interactive and engaging materials.
“A lot of cyberbullying happens through social media and games played online,” says a participating teacher. “The younger kids that play online games also communicate with others without an understanding of those dangers. I often hear, "They are my friend" even though they have never seen that person or know anything about them.”
Cyber Safety Day Tampa Bay takes place Tuesday, January 26th. With 30,000 third graders in the Tampa Bay area, the Center is looking for other socially responsible companies to join in and help educate them about internet safety. Tampa Bay elementary schools must register here by January 11th. Companies and individuals can learn how to get involved here.
About Center for Cyber Safety and Education
The Center for Cyber Safety and Education (Center), is a non-profit charitable trust committed to making the cyber world a safer place for everyone. The Center works to ensure that people across the globe have a positive and safe experience online through their award-winning educational programs, scholarships, and research. Visit www.IAmCyberSafe.org to learn more.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 35,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.
About Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures
Introduced in the fall of 2016 by the Center and legendary cartoonist Jim Davis, Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures include cartoons, comic books, posters, trading cards, and stickers that show Garfield and friends tackling cyber safety issues such as privacy, the dangers of posting online, online etiquette, cyberbullying, and more.
Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures has already delivered over 200,000 safety lessons worldwide and the series received the national Learning® Magazine 2019 Teachers’ Choice Award, 2019 Academics’ Choice Smart Media Award and 2020 Modern Library Award. Teachers chose the Garfield materials for their ability to engage elementary children and foster retention of core cyber safety lessons.
