Coronavirus - Gambia: Daily case update as of 6th November 2020
Active cases: 36 New cases: 3 New tests: 212 Total confirmed: 3,684 Recovered: 3,527 (+9) Deaths: 121 (+1)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
