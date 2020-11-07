Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (6 November 2020)
As at 06 November 2020, Zimbabwe had 8 471 confirmed cases, including 7 983 recoveries and 250 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
