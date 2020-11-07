Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of D Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, November 6, 2020, in the 700 block of D Street, Southeast.

At approximately 2:25 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded US currency. The suspects took US currency then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in these photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.