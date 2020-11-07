Arrest Made in a First Degree Child Sexual Abuse Offense: 1700 Block of 7th Street, Northwest
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division, Physical and Sexual Abuse Branch have announced an arrest has been made in reference to a First Degree Child Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in the 1700 block of 7th Street, Northwest.
At approximately 8:15 pm, the suspect engaged in a sexual act with a minor victim.
On Friday, November 6, 2020, 38 year-old Deborah Sandoval, of Greenbelt, MD, was arrested and charged with First Degree Child Sexual Abuse.