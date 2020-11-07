HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Nov. 6, 2020

Office of the Governor:

First International Flight Under Safe Travels Program Arrives

International travel to Hawai‘i resumed today with the arrival of 64 travelers from Japan on an All Nippon Airways (ANA) flight from Haneda Airport in Tokyo. The visitors are the first to take part in the state’s pre-travel testing program that now includes both domestic trans-Pacific travelers and those from Japan.

At a morning news conference, held while the passengers were clearing customs and taking mandatory steps to prevent the spread of infectious disease, Gov. David Ige said, “Today we welcome additional visitors from Japan who are participating in the pre-travel testing program. This allows us to revive our economy while keeping our community, the people who work here, and those in the hospitality industry, safe.”

Lt. Governor Josh Green expressed his excitement, saying “This program helps us welcome back friends and loved ones traveling from Japan, thanks to the governor’s strong leadership. We are excited to reunite people and restore some hope.”

The pre-travel testing program for incoming travelers to Hawai‘i is part of a layered program, that includes thermal screening of all passengers at arrival gates and receiving a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of their flight to Hawai‘i to bypass the 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Upon returning to Japan, travelers are subject to quarantine. Most U.S. citizens are currently restricted from traveling to Japan.

Eric Takahata, with Hawai‘i Tourism Japan, called today a “momentous day.” He said the arrival of the first international flight under the pre-travel testing program is exciting and people should be proud that the incredibly hard work of both Hawai‘i’s and Japan’s leaders and the hospitality industry made this possible. He also singled out the work of House Speaker Scott Saiki, Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism (DBEDT) Director Mike McCartney, and Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) President and CEO John De Fries for their coordination.

Department of Health:

122 New Cases Reported Today

DOH has recorded 122 additional cases of COVID-19 today with the majority of them on O‘ahu (87) and on Hawai‘i island (21). This is the third day in a row of triple digit cases. No additional deaths were reported.

The COVID-19 dashboard has complete statistics, visualizations, graphs and charts on all health and economic related factors. The dashboard is updated at 3 p.m. daily: Hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard .

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, Nov. 6, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 87 13,596 Hawai‘i 21 1,375 Maui 6 421 Kaua‘i 1 68 Moloka‘i 0 17 Lānaʻi 1 106 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 6 107 Total Cases 122 15,691++ Deaths 0 219

++As a result of updated information, one case from O‘ahu was removed and two (2) case from Hawai‘i were removed from the counts.

Hospitalizations as of 3:33 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2020 – Hawai‘i-10, Maui-3, O‘ahu-54, Kaua‘i-2

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:

7,787 Passengers Arrive on Thursday

Yesterday, a total of 7,787 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total of 3,988 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 797 returning residents. The trans-pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Department of Public Safety:

Statewide Inmate Mass Testing Continues

PSD’s Health Care Division is working with DOH, the Hawai‘i National Guard (HING) and community partners, to conduct mass testing for COVID-19 at all correctional facilities statewide. Repeat testing of Kauaʻi Community Correctional Center staff resulted in 21 negative results. The mass testing at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center is underway and will continue through the next week. DOH testing of O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmates and staff is continuous. No new staff or inmate results were received. There are no OCCC inmates in the hospital. Additionally, 90% of PSD staff who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. Information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19 can be found at: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

