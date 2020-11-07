Gold Heat skyrockets its reputation in the RV Manufacturing industry; Newmar names them Top 10 Premier Vendor in 2020.
Newmar annual review results award Gold Heat a Top 10 Premier Vendor status.HILLSBORO, OR, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gold Heat, America’s premier manufacturer of customized electric radiant floor heat mats for the motorcoach / RV manufacturing industry, announces Gold Heat’s elevation to “Premier Vendor” status. Newmar Corporation’s “Top 10 Premier Vendor” status is awarded annually to an elite group of trusted and reliable Newmar motorhome/ RV parts suppliers serving the RV manufacturing giant.
During Newmar’s annual supplier evaluation process, Newmar team members reviewed Gold Heat’s ability to meet product demand consistently and reliably support the RV / motorhome floor heat product during 2020’s COVID business environment.
Newmar’s annual review recognizes suppliers for outstanding performance based on eight (8) categories and selects its top 10 premier vendors. Newmar team members evaluate all of their supplier’s performance through internal surveys.
Gold Heat’s evaluation is based on a Newmar team member’s interactions with its purchasing, manufacturing, quality, service, and engineering departments. Suppliers must score at least 195 of a possible 201 points. Gold Heat scored a perfect 201, again for the 5th consecutive year.
“Newmar and Gold Heat’s business values are well-aligned. As the industry comes out of the craziness that is 2020, it seems that Newmar and Gold Heat could face any challenge together. I’m proud to be chosen by them as a trusted supplier, “ says newly appointed Gold Heat CEO, Brian Bishop.
During the evaluation process, Newmar Corporation suppliers are evaluated on the following criteria:
• Product quality & reliability
• Ease-of-installation
• Delivery & lead times
• Technical support
• Diagnostic support
• Product development
• Design support
• Warranty
“I’m proud to be considered by Newmar as a trusted supplier, “ notes Bishop. “The Gold Heat team will continue to work hard to maintain our reputation and our Top 10 Premier Vendor status.”
Newmar Corporation, which was recently acquired by Winnebago® in November 2019, has an industry-leading portfolio of premium motorhomes in the Class A Diesel, Class A Gas, and Super C categories sold through a nationwide dealer network in the US and Canada.
ABOUT GOLD HEAT
Gold Heat of Hillsboro, Oregon, is a premier provider of electric radiant floor heat mats for luxury RV / motorcoach manufacturers, tiny homes, and residential/commercial construction. OEMs and installers appreciate the Gold Heat radiant heat floor system for its quick installation and live diagnostic and troubleshooting assistance. Gold Heat customized radiant floor heat mats
conform to any detailed floorplan and hand made in Oregon, USA. Gold Heat is an active member of the RV Industry Association, National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and the Home Builders Association (HBA). www.goldheat.com
ABOUT NEWMAR CORPORATION
Established in 1968, Newmar is an innovator and leader in the RV manufacturing industry. Newmar has an industry-leading portfolio of premium motorhomes in the Class A Diesel, Class A Gas, and Super C categories sold through a nationwide dealer network in the US and Canada. Newmar is well known for its product quality and unique customer service model. Newmar is located in Nappanee, Indiana, and has manufacturing and customer service operations there. A nationwide network of 55 dealer service centers provides customer service and support. www.newmarcorp.com
