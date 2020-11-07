MDOT online survey seeks public input to identify and understand needs of citizens with disabilities

Contact:

Bradley Sharlow, Project Manager, 517-256-1731, Kyle Haller, AICP, MDOT Transportation Planner, HallerK@Michigan.gov, Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section, 517-335-4381Transportation

Fast facts: - Michigan residents can provide input on state long-range transportation plan strategies involving those with disabilities through an online survey. - MDOT's Michigan Mobility 2045 state long-range transportation plan is intended to establish a vision and priorities for transportation in Michigan for the next 25 years.

November 6, 2020 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is seeking input from Michiganders to identify and understand the needs of citizens with disabilities in order to develop future strategies for MM2045 through an online survey at https://www.research.net/r/W9T9M9D. The survey is part of the department's state long-range transportation plan (SLRTP). The survey will help MDOT identify barriers to transportation and develop strategies for Michigan's vibrant and multi-modal transportation future.

The SLRTP, known as Michigan Mobility 2045 (MM2045), establishes a vision and priorities for transportation in Michigan for the next 25 years. MDOT is seeking input from the public on potential strategies to deliver Michigan's transportation system through 2045.

The online survey is part of MDOT's planned outreach to a larger and more diverse group of Michigan residents during the SLRTP development phase. This survey presents potential long-term strategies for Michigan's transportation network to the public in a realistic context.

For accessibility questions or concerns, please contact Monica Monsma at 517-335-4381 or at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov.

For more information on the plan or to provide comments, the public can visit the MM2045 website at www.MichiganMobility.org. Public comments also can be sent to MDOT-MichiganMobility@Michigan.gov, or shared with MDOT's social media sites at www.facebook.com/MichiganDOT or www.twitter.com/MichiganDOT. Comments also can be sent via U.S. mail to:

Monica Monsma Michigan Mobility 2045 Michigan Department of Transportation Van Wagoner Transportation Building 425 West Ottawa St. P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909

