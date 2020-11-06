Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Indian Affairs Commission director to return to duties after investigation recommends no disciplinary action

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director Scott Davis will return to his regular duties after an investigation into allegations of misconduct resulted in a recommendation of no disciplinary action.

The investigation by the state’s Human Resource Management division found Davis did not misuse his position of authority when engaging in a personal relationship with a state employee from a different agency with whom he had no formal work relationship.

Gov. Doug Burgum thanked State Labor Commissioner Erica Thunder for serving as interim director of the Indian Affairs Commission during the investigation.

