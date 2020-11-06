SAN MANUEL BAND OF MISSION INDIANS CELEBRATES MAJOR MILESTONE & ANNOUNCES UPDATED TIMELINE FOR CASINO RESORT EXPANSION

/EIN News/ -- Highland, CA., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians hosted an intimate ceremony today to celebrate the topping-off of the 17th floor of the San Manuel Casino resort expansion project. The socially-distanced event celebrates the final steel beam being put into place just over 27 months after the project broke ground on July 25, 2018. During the event, the Tribe announced an updated timeline for the phased opening of the expansion.

“This endeavor advances the continued development of our tribal government and economy, and as importantly, creates permanent jobs and opportunities for the region—which is our home,” said Ken Ramirez, Chairman of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. “Today we take an important step toward these goals, and recognize the hard work of our team who is helping us get there. We look forward to sharing our Tribe’s vision of hospitality with our guests in this new expansion.”

Several Tribal leaders and Executive Leadership spoke to the small audience including San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Chairman Ken Ramirez and several members of the Business Committee. The topping-off event was commemorated by wrapping the final beam with tarps that were signed by Tribal Citizens and San Manuel team members before being placed at the top of the structure.

San Manuel Casino’s resort expansion announced the following updated timeline today:

Phase One: The opening of the casino’s expanded gaming space plus a 24-hour restaurant and a high-end dining venue as well as three new retail shops is scheduled for Summer 2021.

The opening of the casino’s expanded gaming space plus a 24-hour restaurant and a high-end dining venue as well as three new retail shops is scheduled for Summer 2021. Phase Two: The opening of San Manuel’s first onsite hotel in Winter 2021 will feature 429 luxury rooms and suites as well as additional food and beverage options, a full-service spa and a pool deck featuring its own bar and private cabanas.

The opening of San Manuel’s first onsite hotel in Winter 2021 will feature 429 luxury rooms and suites as well as additional food and beverage options, a full-service spa and a pool deck featuring its own bar and private cabanas. Phase Three: The opening of San Manuel’s event venue is currently scheduled for 2022.

The San Manuel Casino resort expansion is expected to add more than 2,000 new team members to its current headcount of 4,500. San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is currently a top-10 private employer in San Bernardino County. Click here to view rendering photos of the expansion project.

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians have partnered with Penta Construction for the expansion project.

About the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians

The San Manuel Band of Serrano Mission Indians is a federally recognized American Indian tribe located near the city of Highland, Calif. The Serrano Indians are the indigenous people of the San Bernardino highlands, passes, valleys and mountains who share a common language and culture. The San Manuel reservation was established in 1891 and recognized as a sovereign nation with the right of self-government. As an indigenous community the origins and history of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians stem from our relationship with the land and to all who share it. Since ancient times we have expressed ourselves through a culture of giving. Today, San Manuel is able to answer the call of Yawa' (Serrano word meaning “to act on one's beliefs”) through partnerships with charitable organizations. We have drawn upon our history, knowledge, expertise and cultural values to direct our philanthropic giving in our local region, as well as to Native American causes nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.sanmanuel-nsn.gov.

About San Manuel Casino

San Manuel Casino is Southern California’s one-stop destination for entertainment and fun, located just 60 minutes from downtown Los Angeles and a short drive from LA-Ontario International Airport. Millions of guests each year enjoy more than 5,000 slots, Vegas-style blackjack, high-limit gaming, incredible entertainment, sumptuous dining, and a generous player’s reward program. Since 1986, players have won thrilling jackpots and exciting prizes, making any visit to San Manuel a memorable and best-in-class experience. For more information on San Manuel Casino, visit www.SanManuel.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

