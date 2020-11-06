First responder media event Nov. 10 to promote National Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week

Contact:

WHAT: The Michigan Traffic Incident Management Action Team and the Delta Township Fire Department are hosting a media event to bring awareness to National Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week (Nov. 9-15) and the hazards faced by those working unplanned incidents on Michigan's roads. The event will highlight the importance of drivers slowing down and moving over for emergency vehicles, as well as safely managing traffic incidents and preventing secondary crashes. First responder vehicles and a traffic incident management demonstration will be available.

WHO: AAA Michigan Eaton County 911 Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) staff Michigan State Police staff Michigan's Fire Service Michigan Towing Association Michigan's Traffic Incident Management Action Team

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 10 a.m.

WHERE: Delta Township Fire Department 811 N. Canal Road Lansing, MI 48917

EVENT INFORMATION: Due to recent Michigan Department of Health and Human Services orders, the event will be limited to a maximum of 50 attendees. All attendees will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and will be required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.

BACKGROUND: Each year across the country, hundreds of emergency responders are struck and injured or killed while responding to traffic incidents. This year's National Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week theme is "Slow Down. Move Over. Be Safe." It focuses on the fact that everyone has a role in traffic incident response. Simply slowing down, moving over, and driving safe around incidents and first responders can save lives.

Unfortunately, first responders are still being struck and killed or injured at an alarming rate. Safety, emergency, local, and state groups and organizations around Michigan will use the week to educate drivers and local public safety professionals about the dangers of traffic incident response in an effort to prevent injuries and deaths.

Michigan residents can join the effort by ensuring their vehicle is in good working condition, packing a roadside emergency kit, and remaining in their vehicle until help arrives. When driving near an incident scene, Michigan's Move Over Law requires motorists to slow down to at least 10 mph below the posted speed limit and move over if possible. This law applies to stationary emergency vehicles with flashing lights activated, including roadside tow trucks and courtesy vehicles operated by MDOT. It also applies to garbage trucks, road maintenance, and utility service vehicles that have amber lights flashing.