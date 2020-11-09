Essential Workers Scholarship Now Open for Students Who Aim to Serve Their Communities
A $2,000 scholarship is being offered to students pursuing essential work careers.
It takes dedicated individuals to support communities in great times of need. This scholarship is our small way of showing our support for the people who choose to work in essential jobs”DOVER, DELEWARE, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new scholarship is open for students pursuing a career in essential work roles. Good Jobs Near Me, a global job board, has created the scholarship to provide support for students aiming to support their communities after graduation.
“This is one of the most important things we have done as a company” said Good Jobs CEO, Eldridge. “It takes dedicated individuals to support communities in great times of need. This scholarship is our small way of showing our support for the people who choose to work in essential jobs” he concluded.
The Essential Workers Scholarship is open to students planning on starting a career in an essential role for the first time and for current essential workers that are continuing their education.
Students can learn more about the scholarship and apply on the dedicated Essential Workers Scholarship application page on the job boards website.
