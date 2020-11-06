Arrest Made in a Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct and Distribution of Child Pornography Offenses

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division and Special Agents from Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office, Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in a Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct and Distribution of Child Pornography offenses that occurred in Washington, DC.

Between Monday, October 26, 2020 and Thursday, November 5, 2020, the suspect sent child sexual abuse material via the internet and travelled to Washington, DC with the intent to have sexual contact with a child.

On Thursday, November 5, 2020, 40 year-old Joseph Arnold, of Chesapeake, VA, was arrested and charged with Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct and Distribution of Child Pornography in U.S. Federal District Court.

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, composed of FBI agents and local, state, and federal partners. Significant assistance was provided by the FBI Norfolk Field Office.