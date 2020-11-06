Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,318 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct and Distribution of Child Pornography Offenses

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division and Special Agents from Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office, Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in a Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct and Distribution of Child Pornography offenses that occurred in Washington, DC.

Between Monday, October 26, 2020 and Thursday, November 5, 2020, the suspect sent child sexual abuse material via the internet and travelled to Washington, DC with the intent to have sexual contact with a child.

On Thursday, November 5, 2020, 40 year-old Joseph Arnold, of Chesapeake, VA, was arrested and charged with Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct and Distribution of Child Pornography in U.S. Federal District Court.

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, composed of FBI agents and local, state, and federal partners. Significant assistance was provided by the FBI Norfolk Field Office.

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct and Distribution of Child Pornography Offenses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.