Bridgford Foods Corporation Announces Director Resignation

/EIN News/ -- ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgford Foods Corporation (Nasdaq: BRID) today announced that Allan Bridgford Jr. resigned as a member of the Board of Directors of Bridgford Foods Corporation. The resignation was not the result of a disagreement with management regarding operations, policies or practices of the Company. Mr. Bridgford will continue to serve as a consultant to the Company.

CONTACT: 
Bridgford Foods Corporation 
R. Lancy, 714/526-5533

