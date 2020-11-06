Dina Swearngin Explains Why The Nursing Shortage In America Is Changing Healthcare
Dina Swearngin Research On Nursing ShortageTYRONE, GA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dina Swearngin has been a nurse for more than 30 years and has worked both hands-on in a variety of positions. Dina Swearngin, now the Dean of Health Sciences and Professor of Nursing at Point University in Auburn, Alabama, uses her professional and personal experiences to assist future nurses to learn everything it takes to be a good health care practitioner. Dina Swearngin is a member of the National League of Nursing, past president of the Xi Rho Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society, a member of the Golden Key National Honor Society, Phi Kappa Phi, Kappa Delta Pi International Society in the field of Education. Dina Swearngin explains that the nursing shortage that is affecting our country has grown throughout the years and will continue to increase.
Dina Swearngin Research On Nursing Shortage
In Dina Swearngin's 2015 Dissertation, she states, "The United States is in the midst of a nursing shortage and one that is projected to worsen over the next decade. Multiple causative factors have been identified including aging of staff nurses, decreased availability of clinical teaching space, salary differences between the educator role and private clinical practice, issues with recruitment and retention of qualified nursing faculty, and retirement of current nursing faculty." Dina Swearngin also stated that nurses constitute the largest portion of the health care workforce in the country and remain the driving force that runs our national health care system. Dina Swearngin's research is becoming a reality throughout the last five years since it was published. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Employment projections 2019 -20129, registered nursing is listed in the top occupations in terms of job growth through 2029, however, it also projected that most of those openings won't be filled due to retirements and resignations adding to the shortage. Further, the United States Registered Nurse Workforce Report Card and Shortage Forecast: A Revisit published back in 2018 states, "a shortage of registered nurses is projected to spread across the country between 2016 and 2030."
This nursing shortage was and is concerning to Dina Swearngin and will have a trickle-down effect on the overall health care industry. However, there are ways to improve conditions for nursing occupations including higher education, increasing salary, and benefits packages. There are more opportunities and positions for registered nurses who go back to school and earn graduate degrees. According to Dina Swearngin's research, "with a master’s degree, one can choose between multiple specialty concentrations that will impact the potential career salary of the nurse. While the degree level is the same, the financial outcome is very different."
Dina Swearngin continues her mission to teach the next generation of nurses. As a mother, mentor, and experienced registered nurse she continues to open the door to all the opportunities that this instrumental occupation offers, both personally and professionally.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+13059267225
email us here