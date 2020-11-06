4:10 PM Update: Crash Impacting Traffic on Route 11 in Shamokin Dam, Snyder County

​11/6/20 4:10 PM Update: Southbound traffic on Route 11 in Shamokin Dam is utilizing the center turn lane due to the crash. This prevents northbound traffic from entering businesses on the southbound side between Eleventh and Eighth Avenues from Route 11.

Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 11 in Shamokin Dam Borough, Snyder County are advised a crash is impacting traffic in both directions near the intersection with Route 1019 (Eleventh Avenue), including traffic on the Route 61 Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Motorists should avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Updates will follow.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl / www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

###