4:10 PM Update: Crash Impacting Traffic on Route 11 in Shamokin Dam, Snyder County

​11/6/20 4:10 PM Update: Southbound traffic on Route 11 in Shamokin Dam is utilizing the center turn lane due to the crash. This prevents northbound traffic from entering businesses on the southbound side between Eleventh and Eighth Avenues from Route 11.

Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 11 in Shamokin Dam Borough, Snyder County are advised a crash is impacting traffic in both directions near the intersection with Route 1019 (Eleventh Avenue), including traffic on the Route 61 Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Motorists should avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Updates will follow.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov 

 

