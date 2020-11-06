Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $28.9 million or $10.83 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020. This compares to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $21.1 million or $7.86 per share for the same period in 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the net loss attributable to common shareholders was ($151.9) million or ($57.69) per share, compared to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $19.3 million or $7.19 per share the prior year.
Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|(unaudited)
|(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
|For the three months ended
|For the nine months ended
|09/30/2020
|09/30/2019
|09/30/2020
|09/30/2019
|Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|$28.9
|$21.1
|($151.9)
|$19.3
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders
|$10.83
|$7.86
|($57.69)
|$7.19
Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082