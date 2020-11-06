I-15/U.S. Highway 95 Overnight Lane Closures November 8 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be making the following overnight freeway ramp lane closures from 7 p.m., November 8, until 5 a.m., November 9, in Las Vegas:

• The inside travel lane will be closed along the northbound Interstate 15 exit to Charleston Boulevard • The inside travel lane will be closed along the Charleston Boulevard onramp to southbound Interstate 15 • The inside travel lane will be closed along the southbound U.S. Highway 95 exit to southbound Interstate 15. • The inside travel lane will be closed along the southbound Interstate 15 exit to Sahara Avenue.

The temporary lane restrictions are needed for placing lane pavement markers and striping. Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.