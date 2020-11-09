The Hoyt Organization, Inc., Named to Forbes List of America’s Best PR Agencies 2021
Southern California public relations agency in top 200 of 5,000 firmsTORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hoyt Organization (THO), a strategic public relations and integrated communications agency based in the South Bay area of Los Angeles, has been named one of America’s Best PR Agencies in 2021 by Forbes.
“We are typically the team behind those in the news so this recognition by one of the nation’s leading top publications is truly an honor,” said Leeza L. Hoyt, APR, president of The Hoyt Organization. “With so many awards for those in the PR/marketing industry, Forbes magazine is a particularly high honor. Given our client base of entrepreneurs, start-ups, Fortune 500 CEOs and innovative non-profits, to be recognized this way truly validates the work we’ve been doing for more than 25 years.”
Forbes’ first ever ranking of the 200 best public relations firms in the country, eight of THO’s affiliates from Public Relations Global Network were also recognized including: Three Box Strategic Communications (Dallas), The Castle Group (Boston), LCWA (Chicago), Landis Communications (San Francisco), S&A Communications (North Carolina), Buchanan Public Relations (Philadelphia), The Fearey Group (Seattle), and The Conroy Martinez Group (Miami).
Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey more than 12,700 experts and 20,500 customers who nominated more than 5,000 firms. Click here to view the full list.
When announcing the top PR agencies, Forbes commented: "As public relations professionals look to navigate their clients through an uncertain, volatile and noisy year... PR agencies have increasingly sought to integrate with their clients to provide new types of information that help with both external and internal communications."
About The Hoyt Organization, Inc.
The Hoyt Organization (www.hoytorg.com) is an award-winning integrated public relations agency based in the greater Los Angeles area. As a full-service strategic communications firm that services companies on a national basis, THO helps real estate, technology, healthcare, finance companies and more achieve national and often international recognition. THO is the Los Angeles area partner of the Public Relations Global Network (www.PRGN.com) which has more than 50+ affiliate agencies worldwide.
# # #
Kate Artmann
The Hoyt Organization
+1 310-373-0103
kartmann@hoytorg.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn