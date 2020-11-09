The Pacific Mesothelioma Center's 9th 'Virtual' Walk for Meso Raises Record High of $527,000 for Mesothelioma Research
The Pacific Mesothelioma Center (PMC) at the Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute (PHLBI) held it's 9th annual Walk/Hike for Mesothelioma on Sunday, October 25th. Due to the pandemic, this year’s walk was *virtual*. Everywhere, teams walked together as one, in cities all over the USA, Southern Ireland, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Austria, and Japan.
PMC’s mission is to find better treatment options for malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM), a devastating cancer caused by exposure to asbestos with sadly few treatment options. Mesothelioma affects thousands of people each year, one third of whom are military veterans exposed to asbestos while serving their country. Mesothelioma is an exceptionally underfunded and under-researched cancer.
PMC’s annual walk, presented by Worthington & Caron PC, raises awareness for mesothelioma and generates funding for groundbreaking mesothelioma research at its in-house research laboratory in Los Angeles. It is the most attended event of its kind in the USA.
Since its inception in 2012, PMC’s Walk/Hike for Mesothelioma has generated over $1,423,000. Last year’s event raised a record $151,063. Despite the pandemic, this year’s virtual walk shattered this record by raising *$527,267--*an increase of *264%*!!
PMC thanks all participants for raising this unprecedented amount. Special thanks are extended to Sam D. Schwartz, a mesothelioma survivor, who generously challenged donors by offering to match their contributions, resulting in a personal donation of $150,000. “I am deeply and forever grateful to Dr. Robert Cameron and his excellent medical team for saving my life. It is my hope that the monies raised will significantly advance research and, indeed, raise awareness in the pursuit of a cure.’’
We are also grateful for Judy Anderson who, on behalf of her mother Joanne Anderson, a meso warrior who sadly lost her battle to the illness, generously donated $150,000 as a member of Team Pinky. This donation secured Team Pinky, captained by mesothelioma survivor Tina Herford, the award for Top Team Fundraiser, raising $160,533.
Judy Anderson stated, “The Anderson family very much understands the devastation that mesothelioma causes. We are just so grateful that we had the ability to assist in funding research at PHLBI. Hopefully, our contribution will help others with this disease. My mother was such an amazing woman, and this was her wish.”
“Who would have imagined that at such a difficult time with the world battling the COVID pandemic, we would have the best walk ever.” PHLBI executive director Clare Cameron added, “The generosity of our two big donors, and the generosity, enthusiasm, and sportsmanship of all our walkers, all over the globe, was so inspiring. Having the ‘virtual’ element allowed walkers to participate everywhere regardless of distance and timing. Given its popularity, we plan to offer ‘virtual’ participation as an option to future in-person walks which we pray can be resumed in 2021.”
The Pacific Mesothelioma Center at the Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute is a 501(c) (3) non-profit medical research institute that provides the promise of future treatment breakthroughs by exploring innovative ideas, educating the public on asbestos-related diseases and finding the best treatment options for newly diagnosed patients with MPM.
