Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,411 in the last 365 days.

Sign installations on Hwy 19 in Marshall, Nov. 8-9 (Nov. 6, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – Crews will be replacing overhead signs on the traffic light mast arms along Highway 19 in Marshall between Sunday, Nov. 8, 8:00 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 9, 6:00 a.m. Drivers should be alert for lane closures during the sign installations.

Watch for orange cones

MnDOT asks that travelers always drive with caution, and reminds everyone to: 

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change
  • Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment
  • Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones
  • Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel and while walking or biking
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times 

###

You just read:

Sign installations on Hwy 19 in Marshall, Nov. 8-9 (Nov. 6, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.