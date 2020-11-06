Sign installations on Hwy 19 in Marshall, Nov. 8-9 (Nov. 6, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – Crews will be replacing overhead signs on the traffic light mast arms along Highway 19 in Marshall between Sunday, Nov. 8, 8:00 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 9, 6:00 a.m. Drivers should be alert for lane closures during the sign installations.

Watch for orange cones

MnDOT asks that travelers always drive with caution, and reminds everyone to:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment

Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones

Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300

Minimize distractions behind the wheel and while walking or biking

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

###